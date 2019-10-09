College football rankings: How the 16 undefeated teams stack up entering a key stretch

There are 16 undefeated college football teams remaining six weeks into the 2019 season, and all of them have College Football Playoff aspirations. Of course, there is a finite period of time for these teams to not only remain undefeated but also in contention for a national championship -- including this week when we are guaranteed to see an undefeated fall as No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida.

Some of these unblemished teams are legitimate title threats, while others are pretenders who will see their successes tail off down the stretch of the season. Some of them may not be championship-caliber even if they do run the table. (Just ask UCF how that feels.) Attrition is inevitable in college football, especially with so many of the teams below playing one another as we roll through the second half of the season. (The halfway point is approaching at the end of the week, mind you.)

But how do these undefeated teams stack up right now? Which ones may we see competing for the national title later this season? Let's separate the contenders from the pretenders and rank them top-to-bottom starting with the best teams in the nation.