The Indiana Hoosiers have reversed the narratives about a team that can't hang with the top dogs in college football, traveling cross-country to Eugene and coming out of Autzen Stadium with a statement double-digit win against Oregon, the reigning champions in the Big Ten.

The victory has cleared the path for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers to be a top contender to Ohio State in the Big Ten title race, and when it comes to the new college football rankings Indiana is right up there with the Buckeyes and the very best in the country.

The CBS Sports 136, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, has Indiana moving up from No. 5 to No. 3, falling behind only the likes of Ohio State and Miami at the very top of the rankings. Our voters were already a little bit higher on the Hoosiers, positioning them a few spots above their AP Top 25 poll ranking, but the weekend's results also solidified the battle for No. 1 as being mostly between Ohio State (average ballot ranking of 1.7) and Miami (average ballot ranking of 1.9).

Of course Oregon takes a fall from No. 3 to No. 8 after taking its first loss of the season, and Oklahoma fell after its upset loss at the hands of Texas as well. The Sooners were No. 7 going into the weekend in the CBS Sports 136 and now find themselves well outside the top 10 checking in at No. 15.

Of course with plenty of movement up and down the rankings there will be changes that exceed the shuffling inside the top 15. For some of the biggest and most notable changes in the CBS Sports 136 check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-136 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 57 Northwestern (+20): In taking down Penn State, Northwestern gets a big bump in our rankings for the upset win. But it's also a team that deserves some re-evaluation now that the Wildcats are boasting a 4-2 record through the first half of the season. The rest of the schedule is daunting, but a bowl game is far more likely to be a possibility after taking down the Nittany Lions and sparking a coaching change in Happy Valley.

No. 16 USC (+11): Prior to defeating Michigan 31-13 on Saturday night in the Coliseum, the best USC win from a rankings perspective was a choice between Michigan State or Purdue, two teams that have each gotten off to 0-3 starts in Big Ten play. The close loss at Illinois provides a good look at USC's worthiness for top 25 consideration, but without that high-end win it was tough for voters to move USC up compared to other one-loss teams. Now the real interesting piece moving forward is what happens next week, and in the next two games, as the Trojans take on the No. 17 (Notre Dame) and No. 25 (Nebraska) teams in the CBS Sports 136.

No. 21 Texas (+11): No asterisk needed for this edition of the Red River Rivalry as the Longhorns took on a full strength Oklahoma team and wore them down over the course of 60 minutes. Prior to Saturday Texas was being knocked as a two-loss team without a power conference win, but now that this talented group has a high-quality win the Longhorns have a better hold in debates against other two-loss teams.

No. 36 UNLV (+10): Dan Mullen's Rebels have been lurking in the CBS Sports 136 as they continue to pile up wins and now seems like the time we could see a big move up. UNLV improved to 6-0 over the weekend with a wild 51-48 win against Air Force, and up next is a road trip to Boise State that will test the team's top 40 bona fides.

No. 32 Arizona State (-10): Every voter has their own right to make adjustments as they choose, but I'd like to think that our highly-educated experts are putting in some kind of rankings buffer for Arizona State not having star quarterback Sam Leavitt on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The Sun Devils fell to 4-2 on the year with a 42-10 loss to Utah, and while falling out of the top 25 feels appropriate given the other options to move up the margin of defeat seems more tied to the injury issues than the team's quality.

No. 39 TCU (-10): Among the more stunning results of Week 7 was TCU, a team that at one time figured to be among the top teams in the Big 12, getting rolled by a Kansas State team with a losing record. The 41-28 defeat to the Wildcats has dropped the Horned Frogs to just 1-2 in conference play and brought real doubt as to where this team stands among the top 40 teams in the country.

No. 49 Penn State (-16): If you strip all of the context away and only look at the resume, Penn State might not even have a top-50 rankings profile. The team is 3-3 with its only two FBS wins coming against No. 114 FIU and No. 130 Nevada. Now Penn State has been just a few plays away from winning all three games, including the double-overtime defeat to top-10 Oregon, but the inability to close those games out (and the subsequent ones against UCLA and Northwestern) demands action when filling out a ballot.

No. 44 Florida State (-17): Another situation of going from bad-to-worse, Florida State continues its tumble as the Seminoles lost their third straight game of the season, this time at home to Pitt. While Florida State peaked with a win against Alabama, an 0-3 start in ACC play has stripped away most of the shine from that memorable Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.

