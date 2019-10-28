College football rankings: LSU jumps Alabama for No. 2, Ohio State stays atop CBS Sports 130

While the college football world sits on its hands waiting for the game of the year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 9 (live on CBS), the CBS Sports 130 voters have flipped up the order of LSU and Alabama in the latest update to our rankings. LSU jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 after a gritty 23-20 win against Auburn at home. The Tide showed they can still put up big numbers with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined against Arkansas and didn't fall far, landing at No. 3.

Ohio State not only remains as the No. 1 team in our rankings, but it has strengthened its hold on that top spot after dominating Wisconsin at home on Saturday. Behind the top three, Clemson -- our preseason No. 1 team -- moved back into the No. 4 spot vacated by Oklahoma, which fell to No. 8 after losing at Kansas State.

New top-10 arrivals include Oregon in at No. 7 and still-undefeated Baylor at No. 10. The upsets in the Big 12 on Saturday created some of the biggest changes in the entire rankings -- more on that below -- as losses by Oklahoma and Texas have opened up the race for the two conference championship game spots.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 22 Kansas State (+12): Knocking off Oklahoma was bound to have a positive result for Kansas State in the rankings, but it did not come as much of a surprise to the CBS Sports 130 voters. The Wildcats had been slowly moving up the rankings with each win as a response to Chris Klieman's strong start in Manhattan, Kansas.

No. 29 Oklahoma State (+12): As we mentioned earlier, no conference has shown volatility in the rankings like the Big 12. A majority of the league has been ping-ponging up and down the top 50, and it looked like the Cowboys were set to bottom out after reaching No. 41. But Chuba Hubbard had other plans, and now this Oklahoma State team is showing some life late in the season.

No. 23 UCF (+5): For the first time in a couple weeks, UCF started to look like itself again. The Knights ran all over Temple in Philadelphia for a 63-21 win that caught the collective eye of our voters. As UCF turns its attention to winning the AAC and competing for a New Year's Six bowl bid, more results like this -- and some help from the rest of the conference, since the Knights need Cincinnati to lose twice to win the division -- will go a long way to restoring confidence in this team's strength on a national level.

No. 18 Notre Dame (-8): Saturday night's loss at Michigan does not need to be a big-picture indictment of anything, but even as an individual result it's shaken the voters' confidence in Notre Dame as one of the better teams in the country. Even though its only the second loss of the season, the Irish are lined up firmly below that "Tier 2" status they occupied last week.

No. 33 Iowa State (-12): The Cyclones are such a weird team. From game to game, it's impossible to know what you're going to get, and the profile is very tough to judge against other teams for rankings purposes. Iowa State is a good team and has at times been very good, but losing to Oklahoma State bounced it from the top 25.

No. 28 Texas (-13): The fall was fast and swift for Tom Herman's Longhorns, who are banged up and need a strong finish to feel better about the way 2019 has gone. Expectations were high after winning 10 games and the Sugar Bowl a season ago, and given those expectations an 8-4 or 7-5 finish is not going to sit well in Austin.

