College football rankings: LSU jumps OSU, Clemson to take No. 1 in CBS Sports 130

LSU has not only captured the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff but jumped ahead of both Ohio State and Clemson to finish the regular season at No. 1 in the CBS Sports 130. The voters in the CBS Sports 130, a comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, moved the Buckeyes into the top spot well before the CFP Selection Committee did earlier this season, but just like those committee members, we could not ignore the impressive performance against a quality foe that unfolded on Saturday in Atlanta.

LSU's romp of Georgia, a team that was No. 5 in our rankings going into the week and remains in that position even after the loss, had our voters reorganizing their top five. Ohio State and Clemson remain in their previous order, just bumped down a spot to No. 2 and No. 3. Oklahoma jumped up two spots to No. 4 following its win against Baylor in the Big 12 title game, while the Bears moved down two spots from No. 7 to No. 9. There weren't many adjustments to the rankings given the limited slate, but for more on those, be sure to check out our Mover's Report below.

At final tally heading into the bowl season the SEC holds four of the top eight spots in the CBS Sports 130 and five of the top 13, while the Big Ten has claim to six of the top 25. Conference flag-waving season is underway, and we'll circle back at the end of bowl season to get a final count on which of these power conferences has the more impressive representation in the final rankings of the 2019-20 season.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 LSU 13-0 3 2 Ohio State 13-0 1 3 Clemson 13-0 2 4 Oklahoma 12-1 6 5 Georgia 11-2 5 6 Florida 10-2 8 7 Oregon 11-2 13 8 Alabama 10-2 9 9 Baylor 11-2 7 10 Utah 11-2 4 11 Wisconsin 10-3 10 12 Penn State 10-2 11 13 Auburn 9-3 12 14 Notre Dame 10-2 15 15 Minnesota 10-2 14 16 Memphis 12-1 17 17 Michigan 9-3 16 18 Boise State 12-1 19 19 Iowa 9-3 18 20 Appalachian State 12-1 20 21 Cincinnati 10-3 21 22 Navy 9-2 22 23 Oklahoma State 8-4 23 24 Kansas State 8-4 24 25 USC 8-4 25

Biggest movers

No. 7 Oregon (+6) : Voters who bailed on the Ducks after laying an egg at Arizona State were quick to return after seeing their performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Oregon brought a physicality to the contest that matched what we've expected from Utah all season, and showing out like that on a championship stage resulted in a move back up into the top 10.

: Voters who bailed on the Ducks after laying an egg at Arizona State were quick to return after seeing their performance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Oregon brought a physicality to the contest that matched what we've expected from Utah all season, and showing out like that on a championship stage resulted in a move back up into the top 10. No. 30 FAU (+6): Lane Kiffin may be off to Ole Miss, but his team gets celebrated here after a dominant performance in the Conference USA Championship Game against UAB. FAU jumped all over the Blazers early and left no doubts as to what team holds supremacy in the league in 2019.

Lane Kiffin may be off to Ole Miss, but his team gets celebrated here after a dominant performance in the Conference USA Championship Game against UAB. FAU jumped all over the Blazers early and left no doubts as to what team holds supremacy in the league in 2019. No. 36 Louisiana (-4): After falling in an early hole at App State, Louisiana came roaring back to make the conclusion of the Sun Belt Championship Game a little tighter than the home fans were expecting given the way the game had started. Still, a second loss to ASU this season as the Ragin Cajuns falling back a few spots after threatening to crack the top 30.

After falling in an early hole at App State, Louisiana came roaring back to make the conclusion of the Sun Belt Championship Game a little tighter than the home fans were expecting given the way the game had started. Still, a second loss to ASU this season as the Ragin Cajuns falling back a few spots after threatening to crack the top 30. No. 10 Utah (-6): The disappointing thing for Utah was that Friday night's showing against Oregon was uncharacteristic of the consistency we've come to expect from Kyle Whittingham's program. It was Utah's worst performance of the season and it came at the worst possible time. The result is a drop from No. 4 to No. 10 in our rankings.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130