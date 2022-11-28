The 2022 college football season has concluded for many teams across the country. A lucky few will be in action this coming weekend playing for conference championships, while others are waiting to find out their postseason future when the bowl matchups are announced on Sunday. Rivalry Week across college football was the final chance for many teams to make a definitive statement about where they stand among their peers in the sport.

No statement was as dramatic as Michigan embarrassing Ohio State in Columbus, entering the game as an underdog of more than a touchdown and leaving with a 45-23 win. It's the second win in a row for the Wolverines in a series where the Buckeyes had won eight in a row prior to 2021, and now Ryan Day owns a losing record as a head coach against Jim Harbaugh.

So while Georgia retains the No. 1 position in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, no team had a more emphatic move in the rankings than Michigan displacing Ohio State for No. 2.

The Buckeyes drop to No. 5 following the loss, but they are far from the only team taking a tumble in our rankings following Week 13. LSU is down seven spots after losing at Texas A&M, Oregon is down five spots after falling to rival Oregon State and Clemson is down three spots to the very edge of the top 10 after seeing its winning streak against South Carolina -- and a lengthy home winning streak -- snapped in a rivalry loss.

South Carolina, meanwhile, checks in as one of our biggest movers in this week's CBS Sports 131. For more on the most dramatic and notable week-to-week adjustments, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-131 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 12-0 1 2 Michigan 12-0 3 3 TCU 12-0 4 4 USC 11-1 5 5 Ohio State 11-1 2 6 Alabama 10-2 8 7 Tennessee 10-2 9 8 Penn State 10-2 11 9 Washington 10-2 12 10 Clemson 10-2 7 11 Kansas State 9-3 13 12 Utah 9-3 14 13 LSU 9-3 6 14 Florida State

9-3 17 15 Oregon 9-3 10 16 Oregon State 9-3 24 17 Tulane 10-2 19 18 UCLA 9-3 16 19 Notre Dame 8-4 15 20 Texas 8-4 22 21 South Carolina 8-4 31 22 UCF 9-3 25 23 UTSA 10-2 26 24 Mississippi State 8-4 29 25 North Carolina 9-3 18

Biggest movers

No. 42 Kentucky (+13): Our voters held Louisville in high regard, so Kentucky's impressive win against the Cardinals sparked a bump in the rankings as Mark Stoops' team rounds out the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Our voters held Louisville in high regard, so Kentucky's impressive win against the Cardinals sparked a bump in the rankings as Mark Stoops' team rounds out the regular season with a 7-5 record. No. 27 NC State (+12): One week after being one of the teams on a big downswing following a loss to Louisville, the Wolfpack have shot right back up in our rankings in course-correcting fashion. Last week's drop may have been an overreaction not only to the defeat but also the state of the team's health, but after gutting out a double-overtime victory at nine-win North Carolina, this team stands out as one of the better 8-4 teams in the country.

One week after being one of the teams on a big downswing following a loss to Louisville, the Wolfpack have shot right back up in our rankings in course-correcting fashion. Last week's drop may have been an overreaction not only to the defeat but also the state of the team's health, but after gutting out a double-overtime victory at nine-win North Carolina, this team stands out as one of the better 8-4 teams in the country. No. 35 James Madison (+11): The Dukes may not be eligible for a Sun Belt championship or a bowl game as they make their full transition to the FBS level, but that did not provide a setting where the team was short on motivation against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. JMU thumped the Chanticleers to finish 8-3 and will likely finish in the top 40 of our rankings in this impressive debut season.

The Dukes may not be eligible for a Sun Belt championship or a bowl game as they make their full transition to the FBS level, but that did not provide a setting where the team was short on motivation against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. JMU thumped the Chanticleers to finish 8-3 and will likely finish in the top 40 of our rankings in this impressive debut season. No. 21 South Carolina (+10): What is beating back-to-back top-10 teams to close the season worth in our rankings? About 33 spots. The Gamecocks moved up 23 spots to No. 31 after pasting Tennessee in Week 12, then moved up another 10 after taking down Clemson in Death Valley. In total, the two victories saw Shane Beamer's team jump 25% of the FBS schools in our rankings and now have them positioned for a potential top-25 finish after the bowl season.

What is beating back-to-back top-10 teams to close the season worth in our rankings? About 33 spots. The Gamecocks moved up 23 spots to No. 31 after pasting Tennessee in Week 12, then moved up another 10 after taking down Clemson in Death Valley. In total, the two victories saw Shane Beamer's team jump 25% of the FBS schools in our rankings and now have them positioned for a potential top-25 finish after the bowl season. No. 30 Ole Miss (-10): After an 8-1 start to the season, the Rebels lost their final three games to finish at 8-4 after an Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Each loss has come with an adjustment from our voters, but the most recent is among the most dramatic as it drops a team that had once been up around the top 10 now outside the top 25.

After an 8-1 start to the season, the Rebels lost their final three games to finish at 8-4 after an Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Each loss has come with an adjustment from our voters, but the most recent is among the most dramatic as it drops a team that had once been up around the top 10 now outside the top 25. No. 46 Iowa (-14): Though a drop in the rankings was certain after the loss to Nebraska, there has to be some extra disappointment knowing that, in doing so, the Hawkeyes let a chance to win the division slip away.

Though a drop in the rankings was certain after the loss to Nebraska, there has to be some extra disappointment knowing that, in doing so, the Hawkeyes let a chance to win the division slip away. No. 45 Louisville (-15): Goodwill gained from last week's win against NC State was quickly taken back following a rivalry loss to Kentucky where the Cardinals just could not get anything going against the Wildcats' relentless defense.

Goodwill gained from last week's win against NC State was quickly taken back following a rivalry loss to Kentucky where the Cardinals just could not get anything going against the Wildcats' relentless defense. No. 49 Oklahoma State (-15): The Cowboys finished the regular season with four losses in their final five games after losing to West Virginia at home on Saturday. At one point this season, Oklahoma State was 6-1 with the only defeat coming on the road to TCU in double overtime, and this looked like another Big 12 contender. But injuries, and losses, sent the season in another direction.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with four losses in their final five games after losing to West Virginia at home on Saturday. At one point this season, Oklahoma State was 6-1 with the only defeat coming on the road to TCU in double overtime, and this looked like another Big 12 contender. But injuries, and losses, sent the season in another direction. No. 40 Coastal Carolina (-17): The other side of JMU's win is a fall for Coastal, a team that has risen through our rankings thanks to an absence of losses. Taking a second loss, and having it come by a dramatic margin, is going to lead to a rapid drop and that's what we saw with the Chanticleers falling to the edge of the top 40.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 131: Teams ranked 26-131