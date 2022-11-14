We've entered the home stretch of the college football schedule with just two weeks remaining in the 2022 regular season and plenty left to be determined on the conference championship and College Football Playoff front. But in this week's updated CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team as determined by experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports, one of the notable moves at the top of the rankings comes from a team that's already punched its ticket to conference championship weekend.

North Carolina moved up five spots in the CBS Sports 131, checking in at No. 10 after its thrilling win at Wake Forest on Saturday. The victory clinched the ACC Coastal title for coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, who will face off against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Tigers clinched the Atlantic title on Saturday with a win against Louisville, and also saw a bump in this week's CBS Sports 131, moving up three spots to No. 9. With both teams boasting 9-1 records, the chances of crashing the CFP are not squashed, but both teams would need some help from other top teams taking losses.

Top-tier teams taking losses is not uncommon at this stage of the season, and Week 11 provided plenty of room for some adjustments in the top of the rankings. Oregon, Ole Miss and UCLA were all in the top 11 of last week's rankings but fell outside of that zone after taking their second losses of the season over the weekend.

The Ducks dropped to No. 12 after losing at home to Washington, the Rebels fell three spots to No. 14 after losing to Alabama and the Bruins tumbled seven spots down to No. 16 after losing to Arizona. Those results also led to the unsurprising rankings boost for the winners, particularly Washington (up nine spots to No. 17) and Arizona (up 21 spots to No. 71).

For more on the most dramatic and notable adjustments throughout the rankings, check out the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-131 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Georgia 10-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-0 2 3 Michigan 10-0 3 4 TCU 10-0 4 5 Tennessee 9-1 5 6 LSU 8-2 8 7 USC 9-1 7 8 Alabama 8-2 10 9 Clemson 9-1 12 10 North Carolina 9-1 15 11 Utah 8-2 13 12 Oregon 8-2 6 13 Penn State 8-2 14 14 Ole Miss 8-2 11 15 Washington 8-2 24 16 UCLA 8-2 9 17 Kansas State 7-3 20 18 Florida State 7-3 23 19 UCF 8-2 25 20 Notre Dame 7-3 22 21 Tulane 8-2 16 22 Texas 6-4 17 23 Cincinnati 8-2 27 24 Oregon State 7-3 30 25 Coastal Carolina 9-1 26

Biggest movers

No. 71 Arizona (+21): The Wildcats improved to 4-6 and kept their bowl game hopes alive in Year 2 with Jedd Fisch thanks to the upset win against the Bruins. Arizona will host both of its final two regular-season games -- facing Washington State first before entering the annual rivalry game against Arizona State.

The Wildcats improved to 4-6 and kept their bowl game hopes alive in Year 2 with Jedd Fisch thanks to the upset win against the Bruins. Arizona will host both of its final two regular-season games -- facing Washington State first before entering the annual rivalry game against Arizona State. No. 38 Purdue (+17): By beating Illinois, Purdue kept itself alive in the now-wide-open Big Ten West race. Being a division title contender, our voters adjusted the Boilermakers' position within the top 50.

By beating Illinois, Purdue kept itself alive in the now-wide-open Big Ten West race. Being a division title contender, our voters adjusted the Boilermakers' position within the top 50. No. 33 Duke (+13): Mike Elko has a great argument for ACC Coach of the Year consideration not just for having Duke in a bowl game in Year 1 but doing so with room to spare. The Blue Devils, now at 7-3, have taken care of business against most of their ACC opponents. Winning eight or nine games would match some of the best seasons from the David Cutcliffe era.

Mike Elko has a great argument for ACC Coach of the Year consideration not just for having Duke in a bowl game in Year 1 but doing so with room to spare. The Blue Devils, now at 7-3, have taken care of business against most of their ACC opponents. Winning eight or nine games would match some of the best seasons from the David Cutcliffe era. No. 27 UTSA (+10): The Roadrunners haven't lost since Sept. 17 and have been slowly climbing up the rankings throughout this seven-game winning streak. Saturday's 51-7 win against Louisiana Tech was just an exclamation point for the voters who had some room to bump up this 8-2 squad thanks to some losses in the top 30.

The Roadrunners haven't lost since Sept. 17 and have been slowly climbing up the rankings throughout this seven-game winning streak. Saturday's 51-7 win against Louisiana Tech was just an exclamation point for the voters who had some room to bump up this 8-2 squad thanks to some losses in the top 30. No. 29 NC State (-11): Boston College is an injury-riddled team, was starting its backup quarterback and trailed early at NC State. But the Wolfpack could not put the Eagles away in the second half, let the game get away late and suffered one of the most disappointing losses in recent years.

Boston College is an injury-riddled team, was starting its backup quarterback and trailed early at NC State. But the Wolfpack could not put the Eagles away in the second half, let the game get away late and suffered one of the most disappointing losses in recent years. No. 35 Liberty (-16): This dramatic rankings drop is a course correction of sorts after Liberty saw a big boost from beating Arkansas. To follow that with a loss at UConn is going to have some voters rethinking last week's enthusiasm, and so we see the Flames fall outside the top 30.

This dramatic rankings drop is a course correction of sorts after Liberty saw a big boost from beating Arkansas. To follow that with a loss at UConn is going to have some voters rethinking last week's enthusiasm, and so we see the Flames fall outside the top 30. No. 53 Kentucky (-20): The other side of Vanderbilt getting to celebrate its first SEC win since 2019 is a dramatic adjustment for the Wildcats' ranking. One week after being positioned as one of the best three-loss teams in the country, Kentucky fell outside the top 50. The Wildcats now share rankings space with teams like Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Arkansas, who are all 5-5 after starting the year in the top 20 of the CBS Sports 131.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 131: Teams ranked 26-131