College football rankings: Notre Dame, Boise State, Cincinnati move up in new CBS Sports 130

There wasn't much shakeup near the top of the rankings after Week 1 in college football, as most top 25 teams finished the weekend 1-0 and still very much in the hunt to achieve all of their hopes and dreams for the 2019 season. But that doesn't mean that the pecking order among those top teams will be copied and pasted heading into Week 2.

Week 1 provided some clarity for the experts who vote in the CBS Sports 130, testing our theories and expectations about how these title-contending teams will look and how they stack up against each other. Most of the shuffling was minor, but the only teams to remain in their preseason position in the top 10 of our rankings were No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

The most significant of these minor moves at the top was Notre Dame's jump from No. 10 to No. 7 following its win against Louisville on Monday night. Elsewhere, there was a trio of spot swaps as Georgia jumped Oklahoma to claim No. 3, LSU moved ahead of Ohio State to get No. 5 and Texas moved ahead of Florida to get No. 8.

The fact that Irish were the only multi-spot movement in the top 10 points to the impact left from a win that showed very little letdown or drop-off following last year's College Football Playoff run. The experience and maybe even the talent level looks different on paper, but with Ian Book leading the way, it looked like the same Notre Dame as they handled their business against Louisville.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 25 Cincinnati (+9): It wasn't just beating UCLA, it was proving to be the better team in basically every facet of the game that propelled one of the biggest moves up in the top 30-40 spots of the CBS Sports 130. The 20-40 range always is the most volatile, particularly in this early part of the season, but beating the Bruins brought Cincinnati right back where they finished last season on the edge of the top 25.

It wasn't just beating UCLA, it was proving to be the better team in basically every facet of the game that propelled one of the biggest moves up in the top 30-40 spots of the CBS Sports 130. The 20-40 range always is the most volatile, particularly in this early part of the season, but beating the Bruins brought Cincinnati right back where they finished last season on the edge of the top 25. No. 21 Boise State (+8): Just like the Bearcats, Boise State gets a big bump in our rankings after knocking off a Power Five team in Week 1. While the Broncos had to replace its quarterback and its running back and appear to have everything still moving in the direction of contending for a MWC title in 2019.

Just like the Bearcats, Boise State gets a big bump in our rankings after knocking off a Power Five team in Week 1. While the Broncos had to replace its quarterback and its running back and appear to have everything still moving in the direction of contending for a MWC title in 2019. No. 26 Stanford (+7): A banged-up Stanford team was able to come out on top against Northwestern and got a bump in our rankings. Now the challenge for this hobbled team will be following that up with another victory as the annual early-season showdown with USC approaches on Saturday.

A banged-up Stanford team was able to come out on top against Northwestern and got a bump in our rankings. Now the challenge for this hobbled team will be following that up with another victory as the annual early-season showdown with USC approaches on Saturday. No. 17 Oregon (-5): Losing to Auburn dropped the Ducks, but interestingly enough, it did little to propel the Tigers up the ranking. Guessing that our voters don't feel all that differently about either team but felt obliged to bump Oregon down a shade in light of the loss.

Losing to Auburn dropped the Ducks, but interestingly enough, it did little to propel the Tigers up the ranking. Guessing that our voters don't feel all that differently about either team but felt obliged to bump Oregon down a shade in light of the loss. No. 30 Nebraska (-6): Scott Frost's offense didn't look in sync and our experts took note with a drop from No. 24 down to No. 30 following a two-touchdown win against South Alabama.

Scott Frost's offense didn't look in sync and our experts took note with a drop from No. 24 down to No. 30 following a two-touchdown win against South Alabama. No. 35 Miami (-12): The Canes were stationed at No. 23 in our rankings heading into the season, but after a 24-20 loss to Florida in Week 0, fell far out of the top 25.

