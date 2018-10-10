College football rankings: Notre Dame, Texas make huge resume gains with wins in Week 6

It should not come as a surprise that Texas is the big winner in this week's resume rankings. After beating Oklahoma 48-45 last weekend, the Longhorns saw themselves climb from No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 9. While they don't climb 10 spots in our resume rankings, they did earn more points for the win than any other team picked up this week.

The Longhorns gained 6.3 resume points (6 for the top 10 win, and 0.3 for the margin of victory) and now have 16.1 resume points for the season. That's good enough for third in the current rankings, only 0.2 points behind No. 2 Ohio State.

As for our No. 1 team, Notre Dame saw its lead over everyone else increase as well, picking up 5.2 points for its 22-point win over No. 24 Virginia Tech. After the top three, there's a lot of SEC love in the top 10 right now, though LSU dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 following its loss to Florida, which launched the Gators into our top 10 as well.

To learn how resume points are calculated, you can read all about the process here.

Here's the top 10.