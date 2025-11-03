While the top of the college football rankings remains mostly steady, the first week of November has provided a total shake up just outside the top 10 thanks to key head-to-head results and some stunning upsets in Week 10.

So while the top seven teams in the CBS Sports 136, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team as voted on by CBS Sports and 247Sports experts, remain the same, the rest of the top 30 will look largely different as we turn the page to prepare for Week 11. Six of the 14 teams who ranked between No. 8 and No. 21 in last week's CBS Sports 136 lost, and some of those defeats (like Miami and Georgia Tech) were of the upset variety. It's led to a lot of teams dropping inside the top 30, but because of impressive win-loss records none of those six teams fell lower than Houston, at No. 28.

That movement has forced our voters to pick some of their favorite teams from the one-loss and two-loss group to move up closer to the top 10. It should come as no surprise that Notre Dame is one of those squads, since the Fighting Irish are on a six-game winning streak and paving a path to 10-2. Just outside the top 10 we see some sizable moves up for both Oklahoma and Texas, with the Sooners holding an edge on the Longhorns even though Arch Manning's crew won the head-to-head result earlier this season. Some of that could be a result of Oklahoma's impressive road win in Neyland Stadium against Tennessee, which stands out as one of the most impactful victories of the weekend.

Of course with a full 136-team ranking we aren't just going to focus on the top 20, so to check out of some of the biggest and most notable movements throughout the CBS Sports 136 head on to the Mover's Report below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-136 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 45 Baylor (+13): Sawyer Robertson cooled the temps around Waco just a bit with three touchdown passes to lead the Bears in a 30-3 runaway win against UCF. The victory puts Baylor back over .500 on the year now at 5-4, but making a bowl game will still be a challenge with games against Utah, Arizona and Houston left on the schedule.

Sawyer Robertson cooled the temps around Waco just a bit with three touchdown passes to lead the Bears in a 30-3 runaway win against UCF. The victory puts Baylor back over .500 on the year now at 5-4, but making a bowl game will still be a challenge with games against Utah, Arizona and Houston left on the schedule. No. 13 Texas (+11): Some of the Longhorns' rise is attributed to other teams losing, which opened up the middle portion of the top 30 for some serious upward movement. But Texas also got to this point with a four-game winning streak that now includes two wins against teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. With games against Georgia and Texas A&M left, the Longhorns control their own destiny as an SEC title contender and will look to ride this momentum into a strong close to the season.

Some of the Longhorns' rise is attributed to other teams losing, which opened up the middle portion of the top 30 for some serious upward movement. But Texas also got to this point with a four-game winning streak that now includes two wins against teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. With games against Georgia and Texas A&M left, the Longhorns control their own destiny as an SEC title contender and will look to ride this momentum into a strong close to the season. No. 50 Florida State (+11): Though it would have been easy to bury Florida State after an 0-4 start to ACC play, the Seminoles returned from the off week with a solid performance and dominant win against Wake Forest. At 4-4 this is not a team that will threaten for top-30 consideration but snapping the skid provides a nice bounce back up to the edge of the top 50.

Though it would have been easy to bury Florida State after an 0-4 start to ACC play, the Seminoles returned from the off week with a solid performance and dominant win against Wake Forest. At 4-4 this is not a team that will threaten for top-30 consideration but snapping the skid provides a nice bounce back up to the edge of the top 50. No. 35 SMU (+10): The Mustangs had just taken a tumble in the rankings following a 13-12 loss to Wake Forest and now snap right back up thanks to an upset win against Miami. With the win, the Mustangs keep their ACC title hopes alive and thus still have a path to return to the College Football Playoff for a second straight season under Rhett Lashlee.

The Mustangs had just taken a tumble in the rankings following a 13-12 loss to Wake Forest and now snap right back up thanks to an upset win against Miami. With the win, the Mustangs keep their ACC title hopes alive and thus still have a path to return to the College Football Playoff for a second straight season under Rhett Lashlee. No. 47 NC State (+10): Dave Doeren secured one of the biggest wins of his career, taking down top-10 ranked and previously undefeated Georgia Tech in a high-scoring thriller. The Wolfpack get a bump for the win, and now have a chance to take a couple more victories on in the final stretch of the season that could get them up into the top 40 before year's end.

Dave Doeren secured one of the biggest wins of his career, taking down top-10 ranked and previously undefeated Georgia Tech in a high-scoring thriller. The Wolfpack get a bump for the win, and now have a chance to take a couple more victories on in the final stretch of the season that could get them up into the top 40 before year's end. No. 57 Maryland (-10): Getting spanked at home is no fun, but especially not on a big stage like the Big Ten on CBS and by a 45-point margin. The Terps are now 4-4 on the year, and will play three of their final four games away from home. Saturday's game at Rutgers appears to be of the "must-win" variety for this young Maryland squad, because two of the four remaining games are against top-35 teams (No. 21 Michigan, No. 33 Illinois)

Getting spanked at home is no fun, but especially not on a big stage like the Big Ten on CBS and by a 45-point margin. The Terps are now 4-4 on the year, and will play three of their final four games away from home. Saturday's game at Rutgers appears to be of the "must-win" variety for this young Maryland squad, because two of the four remaining games are against top-35 teams (No. 21 Michigan, No. 33 Illinois) No. 51 Boise State (-11): This is a tough drop for Boise State because it comes with the acknowledgement that the Broncos are going to be shorthanded offensively for a while after losing Maddux Madsen to injury on Saturday. The 30-7 home loss to Fresno State was the lowest point total for Boise State against a Mountain West opponent, and the first loss on Albertsons Stadium since the MWC title game in 2022.

This is a tough drop for Boise State because it comes with the acknowledgement that the Broncos are going to be shorthanded offensively for a while after losing Maddux Madsen to injury on Saturday. The 30-7 home loss to Fresno State was the lowest point total for Boise State against a Mountain West opponent, and the first loss on Albertsons Stadium since the MWC title game in 2022. No. 61 UNLV (-15): Though the Rebels have an impressive win-loss record at 6-2, voters had to address the head-to-head result against New Mexico and begin to weigh UNLV's resume against other two-loss teams. The Rebels are light on wins against top-half FBS teams and falling from the ranks of the one-loss squads led to a swift drop to the beefy middle tier in our FBS-wide rankings.

Though the Rebels have an impressive win-loss record at 6-2, voters had to address the head-to-head result against New Mexico and begin to weigh UNLV's resume against other two-loss teams. The Rebels are light on wins against top-half FBS teams and falling from the ranks of the one-loss squads led to a swift drop to the beefy middle tier in our FBS-wide rankings. No. 66 Auburn (-18): The Tigers had just taken an 11-spot jump up into the top 50 after last week's win against Arkansas, but our voters quickly reversed that momentum after the putrid offensive display against Kentucky. Of course, that same three-point production sparked a coaching change that is now the main topic of conversation around the program. But our voters still demand accountability and made the necessary adjustments to the on-field performance.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 136: Teams ranked 26-136