Week 1 fireworks brought inevitable changes to the college football rankings, and CBS Sports voters agreed that the new No. 1 is the team that just beat No. 1: Ohio State.

The Buckeyes defended home turf and shut down Arch Manning in convincing fashion, moving up from No. 3 in the latest CBS Sports 136, our ranking of every FBS team. LSU also made a strong impression, leaping from No. 9 to No. 2. Both jumped ahead of Penn State, which slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 despite a 46-11 win over Nevada.

The top 10 also saw shakeups for Texas (down six spots), Clemson (down five) and Notre Dame (down two) after losses to fellow top-10 teams. Miami, meanwhile, surged into the top five after Sunday night's win against the Irish.

Further down, Florida State, Utah and Auburn climbed with statement victories, while Alabama suffered one of the biggest drops of the week. The Crimson Tide fell all the way to No. 26 after losing in Tallahassee.

Highlights from those adjustments -- and more from across the CBS Sports 136 -- can be found in the Mover's Report section below the top 25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-136 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 33 USF (+48): The very first game of the Week 1 schedule allowed all of college football to peer in on the post-Ashton Jeanty era at Boise State, but instead everyone walked away with a new optimism for what USF could accomplish in 2025. With Byrum Brown healthy and the defense putting the clamps on the Broncos in a lopsided win, the Bulls look like contenders in the American.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 136: Teams ranked 26-136