College football rankings: Ohio State moves up, Michigan falls out of top 25 in CBS Sports 130

Last week, Alabama edged out Clemson for the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. That order at the top hasn't changed after both teams put on electric displays of excellence against Conference USA foes in Week 4, but behind the Tide and Tigers is a new resident of the No. 3 spot.

Ohio State jumped LSU for the No. 3 position following a similarly mind-bending statistical output. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields accounted for six touchdowns in a 42-point second quarter outburst against Miami (Ohio) that seemed so outrageous that in the moment "video game stats" didn't even feel appropriate because even in video games -- unless you are one of those slider-adjusting cowards -- players aren't that open or scoring that often. The 76-0 run following a 5-0 deficit and was enough for our voters to give the Buckeyes a slight bump, as we begin to consider whether its time to add them to that top tier with Alabama and Clemson.

While Ohio State moved up, one of the biggest falls this week came from its rival. Michigan has been tenuously holding on the heightened expectations that came with changing up the offensive coaching staff and the return of Shea Patterson for his senior season. But through three games, the Wolverines' offense has not only failed to show great improvement but instead struggled to find the consistency or cohesion it needs to compete against the best teams in the Big Ten. Michigan started the year ranked near the top 10 and could compare itself to Ohio State, now it is outside the top 25 of our 130-team ranking behind the likes of Wisconsin and Iowa and just ahead of Michigan State.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 24 SMU (+26) : Voting members Ben Kercheval and Tom Fornelli have been passing along word to the rest of our team for a few weeks now, but it took this weekend's win against TCU in the Battle for the Iron Skillet for the rest of us to come around on the idea that SMU might be pretty good in 2019. On one hand, this 26-spot jump feels like an overreaction, but if the believers are right, we will see the Mustangs contend for an AAC title this fall.

No. 15 Cal (+15): Our CBS Sports 130 voters were skeptical of awarding too many points to Cal for its Week 2 win against Washington in a weather-delayed field goal-fest, but when the Bears' offense opened up and found success at Ole Miss on Saturday, the reaction was swift.

No. 21 USC (+14): When you are able to turn to your third quarterback and still get big-time results, it's fair to say that Clay Helton made a strong hire for offensive coordinator after Kliff Kingsbury left for the NFL. Graham Harrell will get plenty of attention as the Trojans now have the edge on winning the Pac-12 South and are contending for a conference title.

No. 25 Appalachian State (+13): Undefeated with a Power Five road win under its belt, Appalachian State is showing no drop-off following the departure of Scott Satterfield. Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff now turn their attention to claiming a fourth straight Sun Belt title and contending for a New Years' Six bowl.

No. 20 UCF (-7): This seems like an appropriate adjustment for the Knights, whose big-picture future seems to be the bigger talking point rather than changing our expectations for the team the rest of the season. Pitt had a great game plan to frustrate a freshman quarterback, and I expect UCF will get better because of this loss to prove to be one of the best Group of Five teams by the end of the season.

No. 28 Texas A&M (-9): It's possible that Auburn is indeed very good, but losing as a home favorite to the Tigers has the Aggies sliding out of the top 25 of our rankings.

No. 29 Michigan (-14): Again, it's tough to reckon the expectations we had for the Wolverines coming into the year with the product that's been on the field these first couple of weeks. In our collective eyes, Michigan is merely an above average Power Five team right now.

