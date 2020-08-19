Watch Now: CBS Sports Reveals Preseason Top 76 Teams: Team Least Deserving Of Top Three Ranking (3:00)

A lot of college football fans have already had their favorite sport taken away from them this fall. Conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC have postponed until the spring at the earliest, leaving a significant void in many fans' lives across the country.

It also left a considerable void in our traditional CBS Sports 130 college football rankings, which have been reduced to the CBS Sports 76. Of course, while 41.5% of the teams we'd usually rank are gone, we didn't want to leave all those fans without the chance to see where their favorite teams would have ranked had their seasons not been canceled.

As you will see in the table below, things would have looked a lot different! While we have six SEC teams in the top 10 of the CBS Sports 76, that number would have dropped to four in the 130. Also, while the ACC has eight teams (counting Notre Dame) in the top 25 of the CBS Sports 76, it would have only had three in the 130.

Overall, three of our top 10 teams (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 9 Penn State) had their seasons canceled, as did 10 of our original top 25. No conference left a bigger hole in our top 25 than the Big Ten. The conference had six teams in the original top 25, while the Pac-12 and Mountain West combined for only four with Oregon the only team to crack the top 15.

The Big Ten's absence is felt further than just the top 25. Of the 14 teams in the conference, only two ranked outside the top 65 teams in the 130: No. 93 Maryland and No. 112 Rutgers. The lowest-ranked team outside of those two was Purdue at No. 62. In other words, the Big Ten accounted for 18.5% of the top half of our poll. Only the SEC matched that with 12 of its own.

Among the Big Ten teams missing out, I can't feel worse for anyone than Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, coming off an 11-win season, would have begun 2020 ranked at No. 16. That's the highest they would have ever started a season in our rankings, and they hadn't begun a season ranked by the AP Top 25 since 2004. This was a season in which Minnesota would have contended for a division title. Instead, it'll be a year of what could have been.

Then there's USC, which would have been at No. 20 despite all the questions surrounding coach Clay Helton. While my colleagues and I were hesitant to give the Trojans too much credit this early, I can tell you that more than a few of us thought this team had the potential to surprise and possibly prove to be a worthy foe to Oregon in the Pac-12.

Here's how the CBS Sports 130 would have looked if every FBS team was playing in fall 2020. Again, check out our official 2020 Preseason CBS Sports 76 rankings to see how teams benefited from cancellations among nearly half of the FBS.

Original rankingTeam
1 Clemson
2 Ohio State
3 Alabama
4 Oklahoma
5 Georgia
6 Florida
7 Oregon
8 LSU
9 Penn State
10 Notre Dame
11 Auburn
12 Wisconsin
13 Michigan
14 Texas A&M
15 Oklahoma State
16 Minnesota
17 Texas
18 North Carolina
19 Iowa
20 USC
21 Cincinnati
22 Memphis
23 Washington
24 Boise State
25 UCF
26 Tennessee
27 Iowa State
28 Virginia Tech
29 Louisville
30 Arizona State
31 Miami (FL)
32 Utah
33 Kentucky
34 California
35 Florida State
36 Baylor
37 Pittsburgh
38 Appalachian State
39 SMU
40 Indiana
41 Virginia
42 Kansas State
43 TCU
44 Ole Miss
45 Navy
46 Washington State
47 Mississippi State
48 Air Force
49 San Diego State
50 Nebraska
51 Wake Forest
52 Missouri
53 Michigan State
54 Houston
55 Illinois
56 Texas Tech
57 Oregon State
58 Northwestern
59 West Virginia
60 Stanford
61 Tulane
62 Purdue
63 Louisiana Tech
64 BYU
65 South Carolina
66 UAB
67 Louisiana-Lafayette
68 Temple
69 Wyoming
70 FAU
71 NC State
72 Duke
73 Marshall
74 UCLA
75 Buffalo
76 Southern Miss
77 Syracuse
78 Toledo
79 Boston College
80 Fresno State
81 Georgia Southern
82 Miami (OH)
83 Arizona
84 Arkansas State
85 Colorado
86 Utah State
87 Western Kentucky
88 Army
89 Hawaii
90 Colorado State
91 Ohio
92 Charlotte
93 Maryland
94 Nevada
95 Georgia Tech
96 South Florida
97 Georgia State
98 Tulsa
99 Central Michigan
100 Troy
101 Vanderbilt
102 Arkansas
103 Liberty
104 Western Michigan
105 FIU
106 Kansas
107 Northern Illinois
108 San Jose State
109 Middle Tennessee State
110 Ball State
111 East Carolina
112 Rutgers
113 UNLV
114 ULM
115 Coastal Carolina
116 Kent State
117 North Texas
118 Rice
119 UTSA
120 Eastern Michigan
121 Bowling Green
122 New Mexico
123 Old Dominion
124 South Alabama
125 Texas State
126 New Mexico State
127 UConn
128 UTEP
129 UMass
130 Akron

Of course, while most of the attention is at the top of that table, we can't ignore the bottom. As the driving force behind the Bottom 25 every season, seeing conferences like the MAC as well as independents like UMass, UConn and New Mexico State move on was a serious blow.

UMass is the reigning Bottom 25 Champion and won't have a chance to defend its title! It's lunacy!

While my Bottom 25 poll is independent of the CBS Sports 130, looking at our original rankings does give us an idea of how the Bottom 25 will be impacted. There are 14 of the 25 teams at the bottom of our poll who won't play this fall. That's theoretically 56% of the field! Compare that to the top 25, where we lost only 10 teams.

If there's a silver lining on this cloud, it's that having so many of the usual suspects eliminated from the pool means we're going to see a more extensive variety of Power Five teams cracking the Bottom 25. After all, with only 76 teams playing this fall, that means nearly a third of them will be in the Bottom 25 every week.

That's likely to ruffle a few feathers, and angry college football fans might be our only link with normalcy in the 2020 college football season. We should cherish it any way we can get it.