A lot of college football fans have already had their favorite sport taken away from them this fall. Conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC have postponed until the spring at the earliest, leaving a significant void in many fans' lives across the country.

It also left a considerable void in our traditional CBS Sports 130 college football rankings, which have been reduced to the CBS Sports 76. Of course, while 41.5% of the teams we'd usually rank are gone, we didn't want to leave all those fans without the chance to see where their favorite teams would have ranked had their seasons not been canceled.

As you will see in the table below, things would have looked a lot different! While we have six SEC teams in the top 10 of the CBS Sports 76, that number would have dropped to four in the 130. Also, while the ACC has eight teams (counting Notre Dame) in the top 25 of the CBS Sports 76, it would have only had three in the 130.

Overall, three of our top 10 teams (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 9 Penn State) had their seasons canceled, as did 10 of our original top 25. No conference left a bigger hole in our top 25 than the Big Ten. The conference had six teams in the original top 25, while the Pac-12 and Mountain West combined for only four with Oregon the only team to crack the top 15.

The Big Ten's absence is felt further than just the top 25. Of the 14 teams in the conference, only two ranked outside the top 65 teams in the 130: No. 93 Maryland and No. 112 Rutgers. The lowest-ranked team outside of those two was Purdue at No. 62. In other words, the Big Ten accounted for 18.5% of the top half of our poll. Only the SEC matched that with 12 of its own.

Among the Big Ten teams missing out, I can't feel worse for anyone than Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, coming off an 11-win season, would have begun 2020 ranked at No. 16. That's the highest they would have ever started a season in our rankings, and they hadn't begun a season ranked by the AP Top 25 since 2004. This was a season in which Minnesota would have contended for a division title. Instead, it'll be a year of what could have been.

Then there's USC, which would have been at No. 20 despite all the questions surrounding coach Clay Helton. While my colleagues and I were hesitant to give the Trojans too much credit this early, I can tell you that more than a few of us thought this team had the potential to surprise and possibly prove to be a worthy foe to Oregon in the Pac-12.

Here's how the CBS Sports 130 would have looked if every FBS team was playing in fall 2020. Again, check out our official 2020 Preseason CBS Sports 76 rankings to see how teams benefited from cancellations among nearly half of the FBS.

Original ranking Team 1 Clemson 2 Ohio State 3 Alabama 4 Oklahoma 5 Georgia 6 Florida 7 Oregon 8 LSU 9 Penn State 10 Notre Dame 11 Auburn 12 Wisconsin 13 Michigan 14 Texas A&M 15 Oklahoma State 16 Minnesota 17 Texas 18 North Carolina 19 Iowa 20 USC 21 Cincinnati 22 Memphis 23 Washington 24 Boise State 25 UCF 26 Tennessee 27 Iowa State 28 Virginia Tech 29 Louisville 30 Arizona State 31 Miami (FL) 32 Utah 33 Kentucky 34 California 35 Florida State 36 Baylor 37 Pittsburgh 38 Appalachian State 39 SMU 40 Indiana 41 Virginia 42 Kansas State 43 TCU 44 Ole Miss 45 Navy 46 Washington State 47 Mississippi State 48 Air Force 49 San Diego State 50 Nebraska 51 Wake Forest 52 Missouri 53 Michigan State 54 Houston 55 Illinois 56 Texas Tech 57 Oregon State 58 Northwestern 59 West Virginia 60 Stanford 61 Tulane 62 Purdue 63 Louisiana Tech 64 BYU 65 South Carolina 66 UAB 67 Louisiana-Lafayette 68 Temple 69 Wyoming 70 FAU 71 NC State 72 Duke 73 Marshall 74 UCLA 75 Buffalo 76 Southern Miss 77 Syracuse 78 Toledo 79 Boston College 80 Fresno State 81 Georgia Southern 82 Miami (OH) 83 Arizona 84 Arkansas State 85 Colorado 86 Utah State 87 Western Kentucky 88 Army 89 Hawaii 90 Colorado State 91 Ohio 92 Charlotte 93 Maryland 94 Nevada 95 Georgia Tech 96 South Florida 97 Georgia State 98 Tulsa 99 Central Michigan 100 Troy 101 Vanderbilt 102 Arkansas 103 Liberty 104 Western Michigan 105 FIU 106 Kansas 107 Northern Illinois 108 San Jose State 109 Middle Tennessee State 110 Ball State 111 East Carolina 112 Rutgers 113 UNLV 114 ULM 115 Coastal Carolina 116 Kent State 117 North Texas 118 Rice 119 UTSA 120 Eastern Michigan 121 Bowling Green 122 New Mexico 123 Old Dominion 124 South Alabama 125 Texas State 126 New Mexico State 127 UConn 128 UTEP 129 UMass 130 Akron

Of course, while most of the attention is at the top of that table, we can't ignore the bottom. As the driving force behind the Bottom 25 every season, seeing conferences like the MAC as well as independents like UMass, UConn and New Mexico State move on was a serious blow.

UMass is the reigning Bottom 25 Champion and won't have a chance to defend its title! It's lunacy!

While my Bottom 25 poll is independent of the CBS Sports 130, looking at our original rankings does give us an idea of how the Bottom 25 will be impacted. There are 14 of the 25 teams at the bottom of our poll who won't play this fall. That's theoretically 56% of the field! Compare that to the top 25, where we lost only 10 teams.

If there's a silver lining on this cloud, it's that having so many of the usual suspects eliminated from the pool means we're going to see a more extensive variety of Power Five teams cracking the Bottom 25. After all, with only 76 teams playing this fall, that means nearly a third of them will be in the Bottom 25 every week.

That's likely to ruffle a few feathers, and angry college football fans might be our only link with normalcy in the 2020 college football season. We should cherish it any way we can get it.