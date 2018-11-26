College football rankings: Oklahoma edges out Ohio State for No. 5 in CBS Sports 129

The raging debate across college football this week and through championship weekend stacks 11-1 Oklahoma against 11-1 Ohio State with the potential of a College Football Playoff bid on the line between the two should both win their respective conference title games.

Our voters in the CBS Sports 129, a comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, made the necessary adjustments in the top 10 after the Buckeyes' throttling of Michigan in Week 13. Ohio State moved up from its No. 9 position, Michigan fell back from its No. 4 position, and now the top of the rankings looks totally different head into the final days before Selection Sunday. OSU faces Northwestern on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game, streaming live on fuboTV (try for free).

But while Ohio State moved up, it did not jump Oklahoma, now at No. 5 in the CBS Sports 129. So for now, even after that impressive win against the Wolverines, our experts favor the Sooners, who had their own high-scoring victory against a conference title hopeful at West Virginia on Friday night. OU takes on Texas this Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Florida made one of the bigger moves within in the top 25 of the rankings, up four spots to No. 9 after a blowout win against rival Florida State. The Gators are one spot ahead of Washington State, which only dropped to No. 10 from No. 6 after losing the Pac-12 North in the Apple Cup defeat to Washington, which now is up two spots to No. 13.

Further down the rankings we see the shuffling of the Group of Five schools in the mix for the New Years' Six, where No. 17 Boise State jumped over No. 21 Utah State with its division-clinching win against the Aggies with Fresno State, seeking a Mountain West title win against the Broncos, lurking at No. 19.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-129 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 12-0 1 2 Clemson 12-0 2 3 Notre Dame 12-0 3 4 Georgia 11-1 5 5 Oklahoma 11-1 7 6 Ohio State 11-1 9 7 UCF 11-0 8 8 Michigan 10-2 4 9 Florida 9-3 13 10 Washington State 10-2 6 11 Texas 9-3 12 12 LSU 9-3 10 13 Washington 9-3 15 14 West Virginia 9-2 11 15 Penn State 9-3 17 16 Utah 9-3 16 17 Boise State 10-2 21 18 Syracuse 9-3 18 19 Fresno State 10-2 20 20 Kentucky 9-3 25 21 Utah State 10-2 14 22 Mississippi State 8-4 24 23 Iowa State 7-4 19 24 Texas A&M 8-4 27 25 Northwestern 8-4 22

Biggest movers

Memphis (+9): Earlier this season, Memphis proved itself to be every bit of UCF's equal and now it will get a second chance at the Knights after beating Houston to claim the AAC West. The Tigers are on the move up, now checking in at No. 43 in our rankings.

Oregon (+6): Normally beating up a team like Oregon State doesn't result in huge moves in the rankings, but the victory left the Ducks with an 8-4 record and a resume that includes beating Pac-12 North champion Washington. Few teams have been as erratic in our rankings as Oregon, who now checks in at No. 29.

Missouri (+5): After beating Arkansas, Drew Lock and the Tigers moved right to the edge of our top 25 to No. 28. Missouri has now won eight games for the first time since 2014 and for just the 12th time in the last 60 years of Tigers football.

Boston College (-5): This very good but often banged up Boston College team ran out of gas a few weeks early in 2018. Losing to Syracuse by 21 only drove that point home, and our voters dropped the Eagles down to No. 37.

Utah State (-7): We had the Aggies all the way up to No. 14 here in our rankings, but after losing at Boise there was a big adjustment. Still a 10-win team, Utah State holds on in the top 25 but now at No. 21.

Duke (-9): Big drop for the Blue Devils, down to No. 48, after a disappointing home loss to Wake Forest as a double-digit favorite.

Wisconsin (-23): The wildly unforeseen struggles of Wisconsin's 2018 regular season concluded with a rivalry loss to Minnesota, and our voters responded with one of the most dramatic adjustments we've seen yet. The Badgers were at No. 37 but now have failed outside of the top 50 to No. 54.

