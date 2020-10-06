25. Louisville 1-2 The Cardinals had last weekend off and hung steady on the edge of our rankings. This week it's a road game against No. 19 Georgia Tech. (Last Week: 25)

24. Oklahoma 1-2 I wrote a bit about my biggest problem with Oklahoma during its loss to Iowa State on Saturday already. Here, I'll just say that I do not expect Oklahoma to hang around The Bottom 25 for long, but it's also not out of the question to think this team could lose its next two games against Texas and TCU if it doesn't get its act together. (Not Ranked)

23. Wake Forest 1-2 The Deacs got into the win column by beating up on Campbell 66-14, but that's not enough to get out of The Bottom 25. A win this weekend against Virginia might be. (10)

22. Texas State 1-3 My Beloved Bobcats had the weekend off and will be back on the road Saturday against Troy. This game will be the third of five consecutive road games for the Bobcats. (23)

21. Arkansas State 1-2 The Red Wolves returned to action against Coastal Carolina after having two games postponed, and looked like a team that hadn't played in a while. The Chanticleers put a 52-23 beatdown on them. This week it's a makeup date with Central Arkansas. (NR)

20. South Alabama 1-2 The Jaguars' game against Troy was postponed due to COVID-19 (boy, I'm getting sick of having to type that) but this week, they'll be on a scheduled bye before playing No. 22 Texas State on Oct. 17. (21)

19. Georgia Tech 1-2 The Yellow Jackets had the week off to think about their two losses since beating Florida State. This week they'll square off with No. 25 Louisville in an ACC Bottom 25 showdown. (19)

18. Syracuse 1-2 Speaking of Syracuse, yep, it beat Georgia Tech, and yes, it's still ranked ahead of the Bees here. Math sure can be funny sometimes. Anyway, the Orange host Duke in the dome this week. (18)

17. Texas Tech 1-2 The Red Raiders are now 0-2 in the Big 12, but they haven't looked too bad doing it. They hung with Texas for the full 60 and were in the game against Kansas State before a Deuce Vaughn touchdown in the fourth quarter put it out of reach. This week they're on the road to face the Iowa State team that just beat Oklahoma. (NR)

16. Western Kentucky 1-2 The Hilltoppers got into the win column, beating Middle Tennessee 20-17. Unfortunately, MTSU didn't do a lot for their SOS, and it wasn't a resounding victory, so it doesn't do much for their ranking. Beating Marshall this weekend might. (11)

15. North Texas 1-2 The Mean Green fell to 1-2 after losing to No. 13 Southern Miss, and now will hope to rebound against No. 10 Charlotte this week. (24)

14. South Florida 1-2 I tend to get the feeling when watching this Bulls team that new coach Jeff Scott is approaching 2020 as some sort of redshirt year. Defensively they weren't bad against Cincinnati, forcing four turnovers. Offensively, this team looks a bit stagnant. Oh, and repaying your defense for forcing four turnovers by turning the ball over five times yourself was unnecessary. This week the Bulls return home to face No. 7 East Carolina. (17)

13. Southern Miss 1-3 Shout out to the Golden Eagles for making me look slightly less stupid. I picked them to cover against North Texas in The Six Pack, and they not only covered but won 41-31. Can they take down Florida Atlantic this weekend and get a winning streak going? (4)

12. Florida State 1-2 For the sake of my Cover 3 Podcast co-host Danny Kanell, it's positive vibes only for the Seminoles. Hell yeah! They beat Jacksonville State 41-24! The Noles are back! They're probably going to crush Notre Dame this weekend! (3)

11. South Carolina 0-2 The Gamecocks strike me as a team that's never going to look awful, but won't look good at any point in 2020, either. They've lost to Tennessee and Florida to start the year but held their own in each game. This week they get Vanderbilt, which could be their last winnable game for a bit. (20)

10. Charlotte 0-2 The 49ers had to wait a long time before their first and second games, but didn't look bad during their 21-17 loss to Florida Atlantic. In fact, they looked better than the Owls in a lot of ways, but their inability to stop the run cost them in the end. This week they're on the road for No. 15 North Texas. (8)

9. Navy 1-2 I thought Navy would be able to turn the tide on Air Force and treat their rivals the same way BYU treated them. Instead, Air Force played the role of BYU and crushed the Mids. Navy has now been outscored 119-37 through three games. This week Navy will be facing a Temple team that hasn't played yet and has had plenty of time to prepare for the option. (15)

8. Duke 0-4 I can't decide if Duke is bad or is decent and stuck playing teams that are a little better than it is. At some point, though, if everybody you're playing is a little better than you are, it might mean you're bad. We'll get another indicator this weekend at No. 18 Syracuse. (6)

7. East Carolina 0-2 Through two games, ECU has been outscored 62-20 in the first half, but only 38-37 in the second half. So whatever they're doing at halftime, they should do before the game. And they should start that this week because they're on the road to face No. 14 South Florida in THE BOTTOM 25 GAME OF THE CENTURY OF THE WEEK. (NR)

6. Middle Tennessee 0-4 The Raiders are still winless, but after losing by 75 points combined in their first two games, the last two losses have come by five total points. Things are headed in the right direction. Might that direction lead to a win against FIU on Saturday? (5)

5. Missouri 0-2 The Tigers don't catch a break to start the schedule. After opening with Alabama, they had Tennessee on the road this week and lost 35-12. Now they're back on the road to take on LSU. (12)

4. Kentucky 0-2 Kentucky's offense has been fine for the most part. It's averaging 6.2 yards per play, and it's doing the lion's share of that damage on the ground, as it leads the SEC with 276.5 rushing yards per game. The problem is defensively, where the Wildcats are allowing 6.3 yards per play. They'll look to tighten it up against Mississippi State and the Air Raid this Saturday. (9)

3. ULM 0-4 The Warhawks lost to Georgia Southern 35-30, but played well enough to fall from No. 1 to No. 3. This is where the lack of sample sizes hurt the two teams who passed them. As for ULM, it gets a tough road game this weekend against Liberty. (1)

2. Kansas 0-3 The sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and no matter where in the sky you might find it, Kansas will always be in The Bottom 25. The Jayhawks lost to Oklahoma State 47-7 and have now been outscored 94-21 through two conference games. Next up, it's West Virginia on the road. (2)