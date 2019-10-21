College football rankings: Oklahoma jumps Clemson, moves into top four of CBS Sports 130

The Sooner Schooner might have gone down, but it's the Oklahoma Sooners that are moving up into the top four in the new CBS Sports 130 college football rankings. Our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team remains steady at the top with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by Alabama and LSU. After that is a little bit of a shuffle following Week 8's action.

Oklahoma jumped up into the No. 4 spot ahead of Clemson, Penn State moved up to No. 6, and Florida moved to No. 7 following Wisconsin's loss at Illinois. We also saw Auburn and Georgia switch their order in the top 10. Last week, the Bulldogs were one spot ahead of Tigers, but after a troubling first-half showing against Kentucky, our voters have reversed that order with Auburn now occupying No. 8 and Georgia remaining in place at No. 9.

The biggest movements in the rankings this week were just outside the top 25 (more in the "biggest movers" section below), but as losses are accumulating across the country, we're seeing teams like Baylor, SMU and Cincinnati start to make moves towards the top 10. If those teams can continue their winning ways, we'll see them start to threaten a top tier that has remained intact for most of the season.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Ohio State 7-0 1 2 Alabama 7-0 2 3 LSU 7-0 3 4 Oklahoma 7-0 5 5 Clemson 7-0 4 6 Penn State 7-0 7 7 Florida 7-1 8 8 Auburn 6-1 10 9 Georgia 6-1 9 10 Notre Dame 5-1 11 11 Oregon 6-1 12 12 Wisconsin 6-1 6 13 Baylor 7-0 13 14 Utah 6-1 14 15 Texas 5-2 17 16 SMU 7-0 21 17 Cincinnati 6-1 22 18 Minnesota 7-0 18 19 Michigan 5-2 15 20 Boise State 6-1 16 21 Iowa State 5-2 23 22 Iowa 5-2 25 23 Appalachian State 6-0 26 24 Memphis 6-1 28 25 Arizona State 5-2 20

Biggest movers

No. 33 Navy (+14): Our voters have been a little hesitant to move the Midshipmen up the rankings, but after a convincing win against South Florida to improve to 5-1, the reaction has finally followed. As Navy sets its sights on contending for a title in the loaded AAC West, it will have opportunities to take down conference foes ranked higher in the CBS Sports 130 that can continue this upward momentum.

No. 34 Kansas State (+9): We're only midway through the season, but so far, Year 1 of the Chris Klieman era has been a success in Manhattan. The Wildcats have the majority of their conference schedule left to secure two more wins for bowl eligibility but home victories against Mississippi State and just recently TCU have Kansas State inside the top 40 of our rankings.

No. 12 Wisconsin (-6): The Badgers were bound to fall in the rankings after losing to Illinois, but dropping only to No. 12 as opposed to No. 13 in the polls might point to their strength of their statistical dominance in the six wins. Every voter has a different method, but many of the advanced metrics haven't given up on Wisconsin as one of the best teams in the country despite the disappointing loss.

No. 30 Missouri (-11): No surprise to see a dramatic adjustment for the Tigers. One week we're wondering if Missouri will crash the SEC East title race and then that same supposedly title-contending team goes on the road and loses to a Vanderbilt that lost to UNLV the week prior. Missouri's overall 5-2 record helped this fall from being too dramatic, and it should be noted they do still have a shot in the division with both Florida and Georgia remaining on the schedule.

No. 38 Tulane (-11): After knocking off Memphis a year ago and finishing the season in a tie for the division title, Tulane got boat-raced by the Tigers on Saturday. It was the kind of result that created some apparent separation in that AAC West race in 2019, especially considering Tulane still has cross-division contests against Temple and UCF with no margin for error thanks to the head-to-head loss against Memphis.

