September has given us enough college football to move past preseason expectations. With the first month of games complete and the College Football Playoff picture taking shape, it's time to judge teams by what they've done on the field.

The Week 5 AP Top 25 still has a few teams in the wrong spots. Preseason rankings can be hard to shake, but voters also need to weigh who teams have played, whom they've beaten and what the numbers say.

Consider this: After four weeks, only five teams have multiple wins over Power Four opponents -- Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Texas. Several unbeaten teams haven't faced that kind of test yet. We'll learn plenty more about them in Week 5 and beyond.

Let's look at five teams that garner underrated or overrated labels after four games.

Underrated: Florida

Preseason AP Top 25 ranking: NR

Week 5 ranking: No. 8

There's not a fanbase in college football right now more excited than those in Gainesville, with an offense scoring points at a school record-setting pace under Jon Sumrall. Not only does offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner appear to be the early leader for the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant, but Sumrall has also already changed the culture at a program that's rarely been short on talent yet has lacked leadership.

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Saturday's convincing win over Ole Miss opened the lid nationally on something that's been brewing throughout the offseason. Personnel types around the SEC raved about the potential at Florida before the opener, given the players left in the wake of Billy Napier's exit. Proof of concept was still needed. Piling up nearly 500 yards of total offense at Auburn turned heads before Week 4 made them believers. Four straight 100-yard outings from Jadan Baugh are noteworthy, and the Gators got a guy behind him -- Duke Clark -- who's equally talented.

Overrated: Texas Tech

Preseason AP Top 25 ranking: No. 12

Week 5 ranking: No. 12

What have the Red Raiders shown poll voters over four wins to convince them they're still worthy of their preseason slot at No. 12? There are at least two -- heck, three other nationally-ranked Big 12 teams if you want to include Oklahoma State -- that are more attractive at this point as a potential league frontrunner pick. The offense seems to have lost its mojo in the run game, and Will Hammond has had decision-making issues through the air.

The one caveat to Texas Tech hanging around the top 15 is that the Red Raiders only have to play one other currently ranked opponent the rest of the way. This season could end in another playoff letdown after a conference title and a first-round upset.

Underrated: Miami

Preseason AP Top 25 ranking: No. 7

Week 5 ranking: No. 4

One first-place vote. That's all Miami received earlier this summer for the top spot before displaying total domination of its first four opponents, including a road win at Wake Forest that should age nicely moving forward. Darian Mensah has more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (12), and the Hurricanes haven't yet missed the departures of several defensive starters, including first-round pass rush specialist Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

Miami ranks No. 1 nationally against the run, No. 2 in total defense and No. 4 in scoring defense. This team is every bit as good as last year's squad, which won three playoff games and reached the National Championship. It's not too late to buy shares, either. Miami has only moved up three spots in the AP poll since its preseason ranking despite a couple of teams catching losses ahead of it.

Overrated: Missouri

Preseason AP Top 25 ranking: No. 25

Week 5 ranking: No. 25

The SEC comprises 40% of the updated AP poll, with Kentucky and Missouri bringing up the rear this week in the final two slots. Only one of those teams will have actual staying power, however. The Tigers led nationally-ranked Mississippi State, 24-17, on Saturday night, entering the fourth quarter before surrendering two touchdown drives from Kamario Taylor to lose the game. Thus far, wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas and Troy have been enough to make voters believers, I guess.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz has lost nine straight games against top-25 teams dating back to the 2024 season and is 0-16 at Missouri against SEC competition that has finished the season with a winning record. That's an alarming stat and shows that the Tigers somehow continue to fool voters into thinking they're worthy of top-25 billing. Missouri's defense has already given up 51 plays of 10 or more yards this season, which ranks last in the SEC and is tied for 90th nationally.

Underrated: UCLA

Preseason AP Top 25 ranking: NR

Week 5 ranking: No. 23

Credit voters for finally taking the time to recognize the momentum first-year coach Bob Chesney is building with the Bruins, but I'm not sure why it took a beatdown of hapless Maryland and Mike Locksley's deteriorating tenure to sound the alarm. No Power Four team has forced more turnovers (12) than the Bruins, and UCLA's plus-8 turnover margin is third-best nationally behind New Mexico and fellow unbeaten UMass.

Pint-sized running back Wayne Knight is averaging 9.1 yards per carry, and UCLA has been particularly dominant in the second half of games, outscoring the opposition 111-34 thus far after intermission. That's the sign of a team that plays its best in crunch time after adjustments while smashing others into submission.