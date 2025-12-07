Though only 10 of the 25 teams who were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll were in action during Week 15, also known as championship weekend, the results are going to provide some notable changes in the college football rankings. For starters, this is the final set of results before the College Football Playoff is set. And while the AP voters do not have the power of the selection committee in terms of determining who gets what seed in the bracket, the pollsters are going to make their opinion known with their last ballot before the final update at the end of the year.

The conversation about who gets what spot in the rankings starts at the very top, where No. 2 Indiana toppled No. 1 Ohio State for its first outright Big Ten title since 1945. The Hoosiers are the only 13-0 team in America and will almost certainly take over the No. 1 spot in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings. Ohio State will drop, but likely not far, and potentially would have only fallen to No. 2 if not for Georgia's impressive dominance against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. We are projecting that both the Bulldogs and Texas Tech will be moving up within the top five in the updated rankings, as voters reward both teams for logging wins in their respective title games.

There is also an aspect to the AP voters weighing in on some of the College Football Playoff debates of the morning, such as how to order Alabama, Notre Dame and Miami in the wake of losses for both the Crimson Tide and BYU. The Cougars appear to be on the outside looking in on the CFP debate, but voters have 25 spots to fill out and must wrestle how to re-rank these championship week participants around other teams that were idle this weekend.

And while much of Sunday will be dedicated to the CFP bracket and bowl game announcements, we hear at Tomorrow's Top 25 Today will be be taking note of where teams are positioned heading into the postseason. It's important because the final AP ranking, the one that is done after the national championship, is the widely accepted ranking set that is used as a snapshot of the season moving forward. The College Football Playoff Rankings power the late-season discussion and ultimately set the national title race in motion, but the selection committee does not circle back after the playoff and the bowls for a final ranking. That responsibility will be on the AP voters, who are making their penultimate ballot changes here after the championship game results of Friday and Saturday.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 poll will look after championship weekend results:

1. Indiana (2): The Hoosiers might not be a unanimous No. 1, but the expectation is that they will be an overwhelming selection for the top spot after handing Ohio State its only loss of the season and finishing as 13-0 Big Ten champs. Combined with the road win at Oregon, you can argue Indiana has two of the most impressive wins in the country and now will likely enter the College Football Playoff in the top spot.

2. Georgia (3): The presence of a 13-0 Big Ten champion coming off a win against a top-two opponent will make it very difficult for Georgia to launch all the way to No. 1. That said, there is enough of an argument to think a couple first-place votes will float Georgia's way after dominating Alabama and holding the Crimson Tide to -3 rushing yards in a 21-point win. A voter who wants to throw additional support behind Georgia can argue that the Bulldogs have gotten revenge for their only defeat from the regular season and now have as many ranked wins as anyone else in the country.

3. Ohio State (2): The No. 3 spot might be the floor for the Buckeyes, who will be ranked No. 2 on plenty of ballots. The Buckeyes are usually in the position of being someone else's quality loss, but now Ohio State is the team arguing that it should be ranked highly because its only defeat came against the No. 1 team in the country.

4. Texas Tech (5): A slight bump up in the rankings will come as a response to Texas Tech posting yet another 20+ point victory and doing so on a massive stage in the Big 12 title game. Each of Texas Tech's 12 wins have been by at least 20 points, and the only loss of the season (26-22 at Arizona State) was impacted by an injury to starting quarterback Behren Morton. The ceiling for Texas Tech's rise is No. 3, but we're thinking it's just a one-spot jump as voters offer a little bit of respect.

5. Oregon (4): The Ducks were off in Week 15 and will find out their College Football Playoff future on Sunday.

6. Ole Miss (6): The Rebels were off in Week 15 and will find out their College Football Playoff future on Sunday.

7. Texas A&M (7): The Aggies were off in Week 15 and will find out their College Football Playoff future on Sunday.

8. Oklahoma (8): The Sooners were off in Week 15 and will find out their College Football Playoff future on Sunday.

9. Notre Dame (9): Whether the Fighting Irish are in jeopardy of losing their spot inside the field will be determined by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. As for the AP Top 25 voters? We're projecting there will be no change when it comes to the Fighting Irish being ahead of Miami.

10. Miami (12): A weekend full of rhetoric regarding Miami and the Hurricanes' possible place in the playoff picture is bound to have enough of an impact on voters to see some upward movement given results elsewhere in the rankings. With both Alabama (No. 10) and BYU (No. 11) losing on championship weekend by 20+ points, there is room to see the Hurricanes join the top 10.

11. Alabama (10): It's possible the Crimson Tide could drop farther, but the head-to-head win against Vanderbilt keeps a pretty high ceiling on voters' adjustment, even as Alabama picked up its third loss of the season.

12. Vanderbilt (13): The Commodores were off in Week 15 and will find out their likely bowl destination on Sunday.

13. Texas (14): The Longhorns were off in Week 15 and will find out their likely bowl destination on Sunday.

14. BYU (11): Voters' adjustment for the Cougars is made easier by the head-to-head against Utah, which also has just two losses on the season. BYU has more wins (11) than the other teams in this range of the rankings but got out-classed by Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game and now gets reclassified into a new tier on the ballot.

15. Utah (15): The Utes were off in Week 15 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

16. USC (17): The Trojans were off in Week 15 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

17. Michigan (18): The Wolverines were off in Week 15 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

18. Tulane (21): Last week's voting had Tulane just 25 voting points away from North Texas at No. 20 and 40 voting points away from James Madison at No. 19. Given the impressive nature of Friday night's 34-21 win against North Texas in the American Championship Game, holding the Mean Green to their lowest scoring output of the season, we could see voters who were supporting both AAC squads join together behind Tulane's ranking effort and give them the boost needed to jump up in the rankings.

19. James Madison (19): It's possible that the Dukes move up a spot and jump Michigan in the wake of their 31-14 win against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game. But it's arguably more likely that JMU gets jumped by a surge of support behind Tulane, which is our projection here. The Dukes will find out their postseason future on Sunday, which of course is impacted by results elsewhere on Saturday night.

20. Arizona (22): The Wildcats were off in Week 15 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

21. North Texas (20): Voters should have an easy time slotting North Texas on their ballots thanks to a head-to-head win against Navy, which was No. 23 last week. The 11-2 resume isn't loaded up with high-end wins, but that victory against the Midshipmen will prove valuable to keeping the team ranked in the AP poll heading into the postseason.

22. Navy (23): The campaign is not done for Navy, which is 9-2 and will take center stage next week in America's Game against Army for its regular-season finale.

23. Georgia Tech (24): The Yellow Jackets were off in Week 15 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

24. Missouri (25): It's hard for a team to fall out of the top 25 without playing a game, but keep your eye on this spot for possible overlooked turnover on Sunday. The Tigers got just 73 voting points last week, while Tennessee had 71. It won't take too many ballots to change for that to flip, or maybe for Mountain West champion Boise State to crash the top 25 after beating a UNLV team that was 29th in last week's voting.

25. Boise State (NR): We were already prepared for Boise State to land inside the top 30 in voting points thanks to a 38-21 win in the Mountain West Championship Game against UNLV, and then Virginia's loss opened up the room for the Broncos to crash the rankings. Boise State closed the season with three straight wins to finish 9-4, and of those losses one came to Notre Dame and one came with starting quarterback Maddux Madsen getting knocked out of the game.

Projected to drop out: No. 16 Virginia