College football rankings: SEC East stands up, Oklahoma moves back in CBS Sports 130

We here at the CBS Sports 130 were ahead of he curve with Alabama as the No. 1 team in the country and growing support for Ohio State as a challenger for that top spot. But while the comprehensive 130-team college football rankings, assembled by ballots from CBS Sports and 247Sports experts, have been a bit of an indicator of changes to come in the traditional 25-team polls, it is not free from the stagnation that's been observed in the top tier of the sport.

The top teams in the country have more or less been the top teams for the entire season. There has been some shuffling for the order of those teams, but the handful of SEC teams (Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn), the Red River duo (Oklahoma and Texas), Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame have all been near or around the top of the rankings since the start of 2019. Wisconsin quickly joined that group after three games and Penn State has become a recent addition to the top-10 here in the CBS Sports 130, but it's not like those are dark horse or under the radar programs in the modern era.

The good news is that shakeup is on the horizon. October has come and conference play will pit many of these contenders against one another over the next 6-8 weeks. The teams that survive will remain highly ranked, but as losses are compiled, there will be openings for others -- particularly for the Pac-12 and Group of Five conferences -- to start crashing the party in the top 10.

It starts in Week 7, where we'll get Florida traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play LSU; Oklahoma and Texas facing off in the Red River Showdown; and a tough road test for Penn State going to play Iowa in Kinnick Stadium in prime time. Our major changes in the CBS Sports 130 are mostly between No. 15 and No. 40 this week, but the clashing of contenders that's ahead promises much more shakeup in the near future.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 5-0 1 2 Ohio State 6-0 2 3 LSU 5-0 3 4 Georgia 5-0 5 5 Clemson 5-0 6 6 Wisconsin 5-0 7 7 Oklahoma 5-0 4 8 Florida 6-0 9 9 Penn State 5-0 10 10 Notre Dame 4-1 11 11 Texas 4-1 12 12 Auburn 5-1 8 13 Oregon 4-1 13 14 Baylor 5-0 23 15 Michigan 4-1 18 16 Utah 4-1 17 17 Iowa 4-1 14 18 Boise State 5-0 16 19 Memphis 5-0 21 20 Wake Forest 5-0 24 21 SMU 6-0 22 22 Virginia 4-1 26 23 Cincinnati 4-1 36 24 Missouri 4-1 31 25 Arizona State 4-1 28

Biggest movers

No. 23 Cincinnati (+13): A signature win for Luke Fickell has the Bearcats as one of our biggest risers this week in the rankings. Cincinnati had mostly flown below the radar following its lopsided loss to Ohio State, but a one-loss profile with that defeat to the white-hot Buckeyes is good enough for top 20-30 consideration.

A signature win for Luke Fickell has the Bearcats as one of our biggest risers this week in the rankings. Cincinnati had mostly flown below the radar following its lopsided loss to Ohio State, but a one-loss profile with that defeat to the white-hot Buckeyes is good enough for top 20-30 consideration. No. 14 Baylor (+9): Back-to-back Big 12 wins against a pair of tough opponents in Iowa State and Kansas State, and suddenly Matt Rhule has an undefeated team on the verge of what would certainly be a breakthrough season in Waco, Texas.

Back-to-back Big 12 wins against a pair of tough opponents in Iowa State and Kansas State, and suddenly Matt Rhule has an undefeated team on the verge of what would certainly be a breakthrough season in Waco, Texas. No. 24 Missouri (+7): Ever since the season-opening road loss to Wyoming, the Tigers have done nothing but stack wins. The concern for Missouri fans and the hope of that continued success, however, is the status of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant after a nasty injury while throwing a touchdown against Troy. The good news for now is that the sprained knee isn't expected to keep Bryant out of the lineup for next week's game against Ole Miss.

Ever since the season-opening road loss to Wyoming, the Tigers have done nothing but stack wins. The concern for Missouri fans and the hope of that continued success, however, is the status of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant after a nasty injury while throwing a touchdown against Troy. The good news for now is that the sprained knee isn't expected to keep Bryant out of the lineup for next week's game against Ole Miss. No. 29 UCF (-10): Not quite an equal and opposite reaction, but as the Bearcats soared the Knights fell. After a second loss this year, UCF now sits just on the edge of the top 30.

Not quite an equal and opposite reaction, but as the Bearcats soared the Knights fell. After a second loss this year, UCF now sits just on the edge of the top 30. No. 31 Washington (-16): This has been a wildly disappointing start for a Washington program that had established itself as the class of the Pac-12. Now with two conference losses before mid-October, the Huskies are going to need to take down Oregon and get some help to overcome two division losses if they want to make it back to the Pac-12 title game.

This has been a wildly disappointing start for a Washington program that had established itself as the class of the Pac-12. Now with two conference losses before mid-October, the Huskies are going to need to take down Oregon and get some help to overcome two division losses if they want to make it back to the Pac-12 title game. No. 36 Oklahoma State (-16): We had the Cowboys all the way up to No. 20 before they went on the road and got dusted by Jet Duffey and Texas Tech. These flat performances against unranked foes are always going to keep a cap on how high Oklahoma State can reach in this and any college football ranking.

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130