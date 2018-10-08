College football rankings: Texas vaults into top 10, Auburn tumbles in CBS Sports 129

We are six weeks through the college football season, and several high-profile teams have zoomed closer to the front of the pack after emphatic victories. Notre Dame jumped to No. 5 of the CBS Sports 129 after a dominating 45-23 win a Virginia Tech, which kept College Football Playoff dreams intact for the Fighting Irish. Texas probably needs a little help to get into that conversation, but the 48-45 upset over rival Oklahoma earned the Longhorns a No. 8 ranking, bragging rights and shook up what's looking like a wild Big 12 championship race.

LSU took a tumble out of the top five to No. 14 after falling to Florida 27-19 in The Swamp; the Gators moved up to No. 13, one spot ahead of the Tigers. Then there's the Sooners, which fell to No. 12 after the loss in the Red River Showdown.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below, and 26-129 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

Auburn (-15): The Tigers got exposed on Saturday night in Starkville, Mississippi, when the offensive woes that have plagued the Tigers all year came together in putrid display that severely damaged their SEC West title hopes. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was under fire all night behind and offensive line that was a sieve. The running game couldn't get going all night, and the defense saw quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Texas (+11): We don't know if the Longhorns are back quite yet, but they are back in the Big 12 race after a thrilling win over Oklahoma. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was a red zone force on the ground, found his groove through the air and the defense -- despite the high-scoring affair -- dominated the Sooners.

Florida (+7): Dan Mullen got his first signature win as the leader of the Gators in a 27-19 victory over LSU. The defense has been ferocious, Feleipe Franks is doing enough under center and they've emerged as a legit threat to Georgia's crown in the SEC East with just under two months of the season to go.

California (-30): The Bears dropped their second straight game Saturday night to an Arizona team that has been disappointing under first year coach Kevin Sumlin. Quarterback Brandon McIlwain hasn't been the key to a turnaround for Justin Wilcox, and the offense can't seem to keep up against faster Pac-12 defenses.

Cincinnati (+10): The Bearcats have quietly been flying under the radar, but are one of only 11 undefeated teams left in FBS. Fresh off a win over Tulane, they boast the top defense in the AAC, are averaging 6.38 yards per play offensively and are the surprise team in the race a New Year's Six bowl.

