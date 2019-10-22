College football rankings: The Bottom 25 is calling the Hogs after Arkansas falls to 2-5

It began a month ago. Arkansas had just lost at home to San Jose State 31-24. It was one thing to see an SEC team losing at home to a Mountain West team for the second straight season, but to see it happen against a Mountain West team that had gone 7-30 in the three previous seasons stirred something in the Arkansas fan base. When that week's Bottom 25 came out, Arkansas was not in it.

Then the Arkansas logos began to appear in my Twitter mentions. "Why aren't the Hogs ranked," they asked. "How can Arkansas not be one of the 25 worst teams in the country," they demanded to know. Arkansas fans were going hog wild wanting to know why their team wasn't bad enough to qualify. The answer at the time was simple. They were still 2-2, and at the time, San Jose State was 2-1. They simply weren't bad enough yet.

Well, SOOOOOOOOOOOIE. The Bottom 25 has called the Hogs. After losing to Auburn 51-10 on Saturday the Razorbacks have fallen to 2-5, and they've entered The Bottom 25 this week. So you can stop filling up my mentions asking me when it's going to happen, Arkansas fans. The time is now.

No Longer Ranked: UCLA (15), Miami OH (17), Georgia Southern (18), Ohio (24)

Week 8 Superlatives

As many of you know, I rank all 130 teams using a mathematical formula I created. That system is how I compile the Bottom 25, but for those of you interested in how the rest of the rankings look, you can see them all right here (it's updated weekly after The Bottom 25 is published). I will also be sharing some weekly superlatives from the rankings here in The Bottom 25.

Highest Climber: Washington State climbs 27 spots from No. 77 to No. 50 after beating Colorado 41-10. Clearly the problem all along was social media.

Biggest Faller: I do not know what has happened to Toledo this season, but after losing to Bowling Green in a game they should have won, there was no gray area in their 52-14 loss to Ball State. As a result, the Rockets fell from No. 51 to the not-so-nice spot of No. 69.

Most Fraudulent 2-Loss Team: Liberty is at 5-2 this season, but its wins have come against Buffalo, Hampton, New Mexico, New Mexico State and Maine. As a result they're only ranked 58th overall.

Best Team With a Losing Record: The Tar Heels find themselves in this spot for the second time this season. At 3-4 they're ranked No. 65, just ahead of two other 3-4 teams in Illinois and Maryland, but ahead of six 4-3 teams.

Most Average Team: It's Liberty again! The Flames are 1.68% better than the average score of all 130 teams.