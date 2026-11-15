The disruption stemming from a nationwide ground stop nearly caused major issues getting the Week 11 schedule completed in college football, but with some flexibility and logistical work, almost all of the games were able to be played by the end of Saturday.

Unfortunately, not all of the games are going to be completed by the end of the day as Ole Miss will face Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET kickoff). That is going to push the AP Top 25 poll back one day, and now that Monday release means our Tomorrow's Top 25 Today has become "Monday's Top 25 Today" for one-time only.

It seems fitting that after a one-of-a-kind air traffic event, we actually ended up with results that don't shake up the rankings that much. Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami all handled their Week 11 foes with strength that backed up their top-10 ranking, and even Indiana was able to solidify its position with a hard-earned win against USC.

Texas was another team that solidified its position with a comeback win on the road at LSU, as Arch Manning bounced back from three interceptions to throw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds. That won't move Texas up in the rankings dramatically; there's not too much room to move up with all of the other top teams all looking the part, but it does avoid a slip-up that could jeopardize their postseason future.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 poll will look on Monday after the scores and results of Week 11:

1. Georgia (Last week -- 1): The AP voters could start moving closer to a unanimous position with Georgia at No. 1 after the Bulldogs absolutely dog-walked Missouri in a 48-21 win. The Bulldogs led 31-7 at halftime, making this the third straight game holding a 24+ point lead going to the locker room. It seems that Auburn loss has woken up a more vicious approach from Georgia, and that's great news for the title hopes and bad news for the rest of the title contenders.

2. Utah (2): The Utes are currently in action against Arizona

3. Notre Dame (3): The Fighting Irish showed little sign of letdown after last week's massive Miami win, quickly dispatching Boston College. Notre Dame out-gained Boston College 500-to-157 in a 34-point win, marking one of the most lopsided results between power conference teams on the day.

4. UCLA (4): A feisty effort from Illinois had UCLA sweating a little bit, with the run game held below their typical production and even an injury scare to quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. But a solid overall performance from Dieffenbach and three forced turnovers by the Bruins defense helped Bob Chesney's team remain unbeaten at 10-0.

5. Miami (5): The Hurricanes rolled up 533 yards of offense at 7.4 yards per play thanks to four straight touchdown drives on the team's final full possessions of the game. Duke did its fair share to try and make a game of it, trailing by just three points at halftime, but Darian Mensah threw for 388 yards and two scores in a performance that should keep him in the Heisman Trophy discussion.

6. Indiana (6): A gritty performance from Grant Wilson in his first start of the season helped the Hoosiers secure their best win of the season. Wilson's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter provided the cushion needed for the defense and run game to do the rest of the work, as Indiana is now building a reputation as one of the most clutch teams in the country.

7. Alabama (7): An injury put Keelon Russell's status in doubt, but the Alabama quarterback did end up playing in the 21-6 win at Vanderbilt. It was not an overwhelmingly impressive offensive performance, but good enough to improve the Crimson Tide to 8-2 overall.

8. Texas (8): The Arch Manning heroics help keep the Longhorns firmly in their position inside the top 10 after a 22-21 win on the road at LSU.

9. Tennessee (9): It did not always look pretty, but Tennessee once again had enough offense to counter-balance a dominant defensive effort, and the Vols were able to escape College Station with a 22-7 win against Texas A&M. The Aggies were held to just 179 yards of offense, and Faizon Brandon had to come in to lead the offense after George MacIntyre left the game with an injury, but the most important stat is the win. With an 8-2 record and multiple high-quality wins, the Vols are moving closer to securing a spot in the postseason picture.

10. Wake Forest (11): The Demon Deacons are poised for a move up, even if it's just a spot or two, after pasting SMU in Dallas. Wake Forest led 42-0 at halftime in a statement win that let the nation know this team is more than capable of hanging with top talent. To have this kind of performance after Jake Dickert's contract extension only emboldens Wake Forest fans who are excited about the long-term future of the program, while the near-term could include a spot in the College Football Playoff.

11. Texas Tech (10): The Red Raiders are currently in action against Oklahoma State.

12. BYU (12): Though Baylor had been on a bit of a tear, BYU brought the fight early to the visitors from Waco and rode that advantage to a wire-to-wire 28-7 win. The Cougars are now 8-2 on the year, with that Notre Dame win serving as the best tiebreaker for any ballot debates.

13. Iowa (16): The Hawkeyes should hold strong in their position after a comfortable three-touchdown win against Purdue to improve to 8-2 on the year.

14. Boise State (17): Even though the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has the Broncos down in the 20s, we project that the AP voters hold strong with their position, especially after surviving a 46-41 shootout against Oregon State in one of the biggest games of the week in the Group of Six.

15. Oregon (18): The Ducks have now won three games in a row since taking their third loss, and those wins against Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan have kept Oregon in the mix to crash back into the College Football Playoff picture. Style points did seem to be in the order for Saturday's win against the Wolverines, as a 21-7 game ran out to 31-7 in the fourth quarter.

16. Ole Miss (19): The Rebels' Week 11 game against Oklahoma was moved to Sunday after the FAA ground stop on Friday prevented Ole Miss from its scheduled arrival in Norman.

17. Kentucky (13): Back-to-back losses are going to have Kentucky dropping again, as the resume gets more scrutinized with each additional loss. Now at 7-3 overall with LSU as the best win, the Wildcats will still be ranked but clearly lost a lot in terms of the postseason picture with Saturday night's defeat against Florida.

18. USC (15): AP voters might not rush to throw USC out of the rankings after a 27-13 loss at Indiana, both in a move that respects Indiana's strength and the competitiveness of the game but also the Trojans' body of work. USC is 7-3 with a win over Ohio State and losses to Indiana and Oregon. That provides a nice landing spot between the Ducks and the Buckeyes for voters trying to sort out different three-loss teams.

19. Ohio State (21): The Buckeyes survived an upset bid from an Aidan Chiles-less Northwestern team, pulling away in the second half before the Wildcats scored a last-minute touchdown to cut the final margin to just nine points.

20. Arizona (22): The Wildcats are currently in action against Utah.

21. Houston (14): The potential for Houston to drop all the way out of the top 25 would be stronger if there were more teams in the running to take those spots at the end of the ballot. The recent trends aren't great for Willie Fritz's team dropping two of their last three after a 6-1 start, but it's still a 7-3 team with a quality win against Oklahoma State.

22. Liberty (NR): The Flames held on at home against Middle Tennessee to improve to 9-1 on the season. Last week, the AP voters threw a couple of votes Liberty's way, and we're projecting that continues now that Jamey Chadwell's crew has hit the nine-win mark by mid-November.

23. South Carolina (20): With no LaNorris Sellers in the lineup, the Gamecocks' offense struggled and Arkansas took advantage to the tune of a double-digit upset win. It's very possible that South Carolina gets bounced, but with Florida (another four-loss team) potentially moving in and also the Gamecocks' head-to-head advantage against the Gators, it could be possible we see Shane Beamer's squad hang on inside the top 25.

24. Florida (NR): The Gators were just bounced from the AP poll after a woeful performance in a loss against Oklahoma, but the late-season skid was snapped with an upset win at Kentucky. Florida had previously lost four of its last five, but now it's got three really good wins with Ole Miss, Texas, and now the road win against Will Stein's Wildcats.

25. LSU (24): If voters are choosing between a 6-4 LSU team and a 7-3 Louisville team, we are projecting that enough will stick with the Tigers to give them a slight edge to hang on in the top 25.

Projected to drop out: No. 23 New Mexico No. 25 SMU