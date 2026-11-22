One read of Saturday's college football schedule suggested we might be in for a sleepy weekend. After all, Week 12 marked the first time since 2009 that there were no games between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (excluding 2020). Some differences with the College Football Playoff rankings did have one such game highlighted on the slate, but the lack of ranked-on-ranked matchups did stand in contrast to some of the seemingly loaded slates in previous weeks.

So of course it was Week 12, the week that had some of the least games between ranked teams, that provided one of the biggest shake-ups to the college football rankings we have seen this season.

The chaos came in the form of upsets, and the upset bug bit hard on the Big Ten. The conference had five teams in the AP poll last week but saw three of them lose on the road to unranked opponents. Seeing UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State all fall on the same day changed the math for the Big Ten title race and the College Football Playoff picture. We will find out what the selection committee has to say on Tuesday night, but the AP voters could give us a hint as to where all three will land after their projected drops in the rankings.

Ohio State may find itself all the way out of the top 25 entirely, which would mark the first time since 2011 that the Buckeyes would be unranked in the AP Top 25 poll (excluding 2020). Falling to No. 16 set Ohio State dangerously close to their previous AP poll low of No. 21, which is where the 2014 team bottomed out before charging back into the CFP picture and eventually winning the national title. Unfortunately, no such path is still available to Ryan Day's squad in 2026, as Ohio State enters its rivalry game against Michigan with a 7-4 record and very little momentum, having lost three of their last four games.

Trying to sort out the conference title tiebreakers and College Football Playoff conundrums will continue through the week, but after the chaos of Week 12, here's how we think the new AP Top 25 poll will look on Sunday:

1. Georgia (Last week -- 1): A spot in the final SEC Championship Game was clinched on Saturday as Georgia passed its final road test with a win at South Carolina. The Bulldogs were clinical in the 34-6 win, dominating on defense and leaning on the Gamecocks over four quarters to secure a fourth-straight double-digit win.

2. Utah (2): The Utes are currently in action at TCU.

3. Notre Dame (3): On a night when upsets and upset scares littered the top 25 scoreboard, Notre Dame was able to fly under the radar with a business-like approach to winning against SMU to improve to 10-1.

4. Miami (5): The Hurricanes trailed by two touchdowns early against Virginia Tech but stormed back to hold on for a 28-20 win that clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

5. Tennessee (9): We are projecting a decent jump for Tennessee in the wake of its 27-13 win against LSU. The Vols were underdogs in the eyes of the oddsmakers against the unranked Tigers, but out-executed Lane Kiffin's group before a rocking atmosphere in Neyland Stadium. With a 9-2 record and another strong win, we're projecting AP voters will respect the head-to-head result against Alabama as they re-shuffle the top 10 following Saturday's chaos.

6. Alabama (7): The Crimson Tide rolled in their game against FCS Chattanooga, getting to rest Keelon Russell while also running up the score for the home fans. Backup quarterback Austin Mack totaled five touchdowns in relief (four passing, one rushing), and Alabama improved to 9-2 after the 47-0 win.

7. Texas (8): It was a great day for a boring blowout win, as Texas fans had limited anxiety during a stressful Saturday for other top-10 teams. The Longhorns led 24-3 at halftime and cruised to a 45-3 win that was highlighted by three total touchdowns from Arch Manning (two passing, one rushing) and noticeable skill position depth for Steve Sarkisian's offense.

8. Wake Forest (10): In a season that has been chaotic and unpredictable compared to weekly expectations, nothing has proven to be more consistent over the last month than Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are smashing teams in the first half and cruising to double-digit wins against ACC opponents, continuing that trend on Saturday in a 50-29 win at Georgia Tech.

9. Texas Tech (11): The Red Raiders' defense answered the call on the road against in-state foe Baylor, holding the Bears to just 257 yards of offense at 3.62 yards per play. That edge was crucial to overcome three turnovers on offense and helped Texas Tech hold on for a 20-10 win to improve to 10-1 on the year.

10. UCLA (4): There is a value of aesthetics when it comes to how voters react to UCLA's first loss of the season. The Bruins were slow to make their move up in the rankings until they toppled Oregon, and even last week was ranked behind two other teams with losses despite having a 10-0 record. So yes, the AP voters might have some doubts that will be addressed in their re-ranking of UCLA following the upset loss.

11. BYU (12): The magic of Bear Bachmeier in the short areas proved to be enough for BYU to avoid a misstep on the road and keep their College Football Playoff argument strong. Bachmeier ran for two touchdowns, and Jojo Phillips pulled in the game-winning two-point try in triple overtime, breaking the hearts of the upset-minded Kansas fans in Lawrence.

12. Indiana (6): The Hoosiers are in some real trouble as injuries and close-game fortune have both seemingly turned the other way on the reigning national champions. Curt Cignetti saw more injuries to key starters, even as Josh Hoover returned to the lineup, and Indiana is set to tumble in the rankings with a 9-2 profile that's heavy on win total and lighter on win quality.

13. Iowa (13): The Hawkeyes won their fourth game in a row, pulling away from Illinois in a 34-17 win to improve to 9-2 overall. Iowa might need some help to make the Big Ten title game, but a win next week against Minnesota could secure an awfully impressive 10-2 season to present to the selection committee at the end of the year.

14. Oregon (14): The Ducks deserve a lot of credit for being able to rally back from a midseason slump, as the team's recent momentum seemed to travel with the team to East Lansing for their Friday night spotlight. Oregon poured on the points late for a 45-7 final score that keeps the Ducks in the conversation as they enter the final week of the regular season with an 8-3 record and a shot at cracking the top 12.

15. Boise State (15): The Broncos are currently in action against San Diego State.

16. USC (18): Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 35-21 win against Maryland to close out the home schedule at the Coliseum and set up a colossal showdown with UCLA next week at the Rose Bowl. USC might not have the exact Big Ten title or College Football Playoff stakes they wanted coming into the year, but the Trojans will be a main character in the final week of conference play for both competitions, and Riley has a chance to score a big win with the fans playing spoiler to the cross-town rivals.

17. Arizona (19): The Wildcats are currently in action at Kansas State.

18. Houston (20): We do not expect Houston to get docked for winning close, 34-31 at West Virginia, but the Cougars' resume strength isn't fantastic when voters are breaking ties on their ballots. Houston is 8-3 but 0-2 against other ranked teams (Utah, Texas Tech), with a top-35 caliber win against Oklahoma State as the highlight of the profile.

19. Louisville (21): Jeff Brohm is in position to finish the season somewhere close to the preseason expectations, with an 8-3 record heading into the rivalry game against Kentucky. Now, how Louisville has arrived at 8-3, with losses in two of the first three ACC games, was not expected. But after a win against Pitt, the Cardinals hold a solid top 25 resume with a chance to bolster that position against Will Stein net weekend in Lexington.

20. Liberty (22): The Flames were not ranked by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee but did crash the AP voters' top 25 last week. Now at 10-1 after a 45-14 home win against Western Kentucky, Liberty rides the power of that impressive winning percentage to a slight bump up.

21. Florida (23): The Gators did not offer a ton of evidence for continued voter support in a back-and-forth with Vanderbilt that saw both offenses move the ball effectively. Florida finished strong with a score and a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter, holding on for a 34-27 win.

22. Oklahoma (NR): A three-touchdown win against Texas A&M should propel the Sooners out of the "Others receiving votes" category and into the top 25. A head-to-head advantage against Ole Miss should help voters place Oklahoma on their ballots who might have had them off last week, since both teams are now 7-4 and the Sooners now have more SEC wins on the season.

23. Ole Miss (25): The margins were very thin at the cut line for the top 25, with Ole Miss holding the narrowest edge on the teams checking in at No. 26 and No. 27 in voting points. A 59-17 win against FCS Wofford doesn't boost their stock, but losses elsewhere should sharpen the ballot and have Ole Miss safely in the top 25 again.

24. Nebraska (NR): The quality loss Cornhuskers argue a four-loss team worth top 25 consideration after toppling Ohio State on Saturday in Lincoln. Matt Rhule's elusive win against a ranked team reverses the recent trend after close losses to Indiana, Oregon and Washington (by a combined 13 points) had Nebraska underperforming its quality in the conference standings. The entire resume doesn't offer a top of high-end wins aside from Saturday's win against the Buckeyes, but a recency bias could be enough to push Nebraska back into the top 25.

25. Missouri (NR): Welcome back, Missouri, to your spot here in the 20s of the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers beat Kentucky on Saturday night, bouncing the Wildcats from the rankings and jumping ahead in line among those power conference teams on the cut line of the ballot. Missouri is 7-4 overall with a win against Florida to pair with the Week 12 win against the Wildcats, and if asked to choose between that resume and a two-loss Group of Six team, we project that the strength of schedule edge will win out in the eyes of the AP voters.

Projected to drop out: No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 24 Memphis