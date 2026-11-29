The holiday season can be a stressful time for people most closely tied to college football, and that is certainly the case as the regular season comes to a close following a chaotic finish to Week 13. Alabama had previously been a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and contend to make the SEC Championship Game, but after a 30-23 home upset loss to Auburn, the Crimson Tide will find themselves potentially on the outside looking in at key positions in the college football rankings.

Adding insult to injury in the night slate on Saturday was Washington, also stunning the pregame favorite with a double-overtime win against Oregon as the Huskies bounced the Ducks from the Big Ten title game.

Opinion will be divided on how to react to Alabama's third loss of the season, as many around college football now consider how the Crimson Tide stack up among the top at-large candidates for the 12-team bracket. AP voters will get their first word on Sunday afternoon, followed by the CFP Selection Committee on Tuesday night ahead of next weekend's championship games.

There was a top-four consideration at one time for Alabama that's almost certainly gone, and now a top-eight consideration that could cost the Crimson Tide a home playoff game. But AP voters could signal a drop even further, one that would put Kalen DeBoer's team close to the bubble for at-large hopefuls.

And while Alabama struggled, there will be strengthened opinions around the Crimson Tide's SEC foe in Georgia as the nation's No. 1 team. There are going to be voters who hold on to their belief that Utah should be the No. 1 team as the country's only 12-0 squad, but we could see a few more votes slide the way of the Bulldogs to solidify their position as the top team heading into the postseason. Next week will bring a showdown with Texas in a familiar setting in Atlanta, but the work that's been done through 12 games could be enough to solidify a top-four ranking even after championship weekend. The Bulldogs have quality wins and dominant performances against lesser competition on a resume that backs up what the eye test has told us ever since the loss to Auburn: Kirby Smart has a group that's built to win a national title.

Whether the Bulldogs can capitalize on the opportunity, especially after back-to-back losses in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, will be the debate for December. For now, the conversation is becoming even closer to consensus that the Dawgs are on top.

Here's how we think the new AP Top 25 poll will look on Sunday after the final regular season weekend of the 2026 season:

1. Georgia (Last week -- 1): The ruthless efficiency of Georgia was on full display as the Bulldogs out-gained Georgia Tech 595-to-167 and scored nine touchdowns on 10 trips inside the opponent's 40-yard line. As we mentioned above, there will be voters who remain steadfast in their support of an undefeated Utah as their No. 1 team, but look for a few more votes to drift towards the No. 1 team in the sport.

2. Utah (2): The Utes concluded their 12-0 regular season with a triumphant 52-28 win against West Virginia in Salt Lake City. Now they move forward as a lock for the College Football Playoff but still have the opportunity to win the Big 12 championship. A victory in Dallas next week against Texas Tech would mark the eighth conference title across four different leagues (WAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, Big 12) over the last 31 years of Utah football.

3. Notre Dame (3): Marcus Freeman has now become just the third coach in Notre Dame history with multiple 11+ win seasons, joining Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly. The Fighting Irish finished their impressive 11-1 campaign with a 52-17 thrashing of Syracuse, leaving them likely slotted into a top-five position heading into the postseason.

4. Miami (4): The appearance of Malachi Toney during warm-ups was notable with an eye ahead to the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest, but his services were not needed for a 45-11 win against Boston College to wrap up the home slate. The Darian Mensah-to-Cooper Barkate connection proved fruitful yet again, with Mensah racking up 431 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

5. Texas (5): The Longhorns did not definitively state their case as a top-five team with a sloppy 16-6 rivalry win against Texas A&M. The team certainly benefited from the efforts of one of the top defensive units in the sport, and its 10-2 resume is among the very best in the country. But if AP voters were considering adjustments inside their top-10 after Week 13, then a season-low 242 yards of offense doesn't help Texas' case.

6. Tennessee (7): Josh Heupel has the Vols on the doorstep of a second College Football Playoff bid in three years after Tennessee wrapped up its regular season with a 10-2 record following a 26-12 win at Vanderbilt. While the merits of Tennessee's resume will determine seeding, few will debate the team's inclusion, with elite defense leading to high-quality wins that can bolster their spot in the rankings.

7. Wake Forest (8): An early deficit brought some tight feelings around Winston-Salem, but Wake Forest proved its championship DNA, roaring back to win handily 31-7. Now at 11-1 with a date against Miami on deck in the ACC Championship Game, Wake Forest has done enough to back up its high ranking with a consistency of elite performance.

8. Texas Tech (9): The lone college game on Thanksgiving night gave AP voters a scare when TCU jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but Texas Tech corrected issues quickly and outscored the Horned Frogs by 38 points in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 48-27 win in the regular-season finale.

9. BYU (11): Four touchdowns for Bear Bachmeier highlighted a solid 42-10 win against Cincinnati that marks the third straight season that Kalani Sitake has led the Cougars to double-digit wins. Unfortunately, BYU will be on the outside looking in at the Big 12 title game this year, hoping for the set of results that can get them into the CFP as an at-large selection.

10. Indiana (12): Curt Cignetti's dominance against Purdue continued as Indiana retained the Old Oaken Bucket with a 41-14 win against the Boilermakers. The win gives the Hoosiers a 163-17 combined score advantage during Cignetti's three wins across three years, and keeps the pressure on in the CFP race.

11. Iowa (13): The Friday afternoon spotlight provided plenty of attention for a thunderous win from the Iowa Hawkeyes to close out their 10-2 regular season campaign. Another game of second-half dominance helped Kirk Ferentz's crew pull away for a 31-7 win against Nebraska to give them a shot at playing their postseason games in the College Football Playoff.

12. Alabama (6): Whether the College Football Playoff Selection Committee still considers Alabama a top-10 team is going to be the key concern for Tuesday night, but as for Sunday's new AP Top 25 poll, it's going to get very interesting to see how voters react to Saturday night's upset loss to Auburn. On one hand, this is still the same team that has shown the quality of being one of the best in the country, but it's also a three-loss profile with few wins against other current top-25 teams.

13. USC (15): There is an argument that USC is among the best three-loss teams in the country, wrapping up a 9-3 regular season with an emphatic 45-10 win against 10-win UCLA.

14. UCLA (10): This is a tough drop to predict exactly, but ultimately the voters are going to be ranking a 10-2 team from the Big Ten, and that's going to set a high floor for where the Bruins land. With some four-loss teams a few spots away, this range should be where UCLA will land in the eyes of the AP voters. What's even more impactful, and certainly unknown, is whether Saturday's lopsided loss bounced the Bruins from the 12-team bracket in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

15. Arizona (16): The Wildcats are currently in action against rival Arizona State.

16. Houston (17): The Cougars are currently in action against Baylor.

17. Oklahoma (19): The Sooners have been a resilient bunch throughout this season, and that was certainly on display as the team rallied from a 20-0 deficit to win 34-31 in Columbia. The victory gives Brent Venables a 4-0 record in November for the second straight season, highlighting the strengths of a group that can weather the grind of a modern SEC schedule.

18. Ohio State (25): AP voters could get a little aggressive with a reaction to Ohio State's 45-0 win against Michigan, which will go down as one of the biggest blowouts in the history of the legendary series. It's the largest margin of victory all-time for Ohio State in a win against Michigan and the largest win by either team since 1946. It's the first shutout win for Ohio State against their most-hated rival since 1962, and it's sent Michigan football spiraling into the holiday season. The Buckeyes' stock was at its low point after dropping their third in a four-game span, but now we could see a slight rebound with the bottom of the ballot getting reshuffled.

19. Florida (20): The Gators closed out their regular season with a rivalry win against Florida State that continues Florida's recent edge in the Sunshine Showdown. Florida has won three straight and six of the last eight games in the series, and Jon Sumrall continued the trend with a 26-10 win in Tallahassee.

20. Liberty (21): Jamey Chadwell and the Flames closed out their undefeated Conference USA season with a 52-29 victory at Missouri State. Liberty is now riding an 11-game winning streak, and though they are not getting much representation from the College Football Playoff selection committee, the team will hold strong to its position in the eyes of the AP voters.

21. Washington (NR): Back-to-back wins against Indiana and Oregon to close the year have Washington in a much different position than many expected one month ago, but something close to what was expected before the year at 8-4. It's a statement of the resiliency shown by Jedd Fisch, Demond Williams and the rest of the staff as the Huskies are poised to finish the season ranked in the AP poll.

22. Oregon (14): The Ducks cost themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff with a missed extra point, which is going to be on a long list of missed opportunities for a talented team that will now rally to finish the year ranked.

23. Boise State (22): A couple early touchdowns for Colorado State brought some unnecessary concern to Boise State's game in the Pac-12's flex week, but the Broncos corrected issues and pulled away for a 49-28 win. Boise State's spot in the Pac-12 title game against San Diego State was already locked up, but a loss could have jeopardized their standing as the selection committee's top-ranked team from the Group of Six.

24. Ole Miss (23): An 8-4 regular season comes close to meeting expectations for Year 1 of the Pete Golding era in Oxford, and Friday afternoon's impressive second half provided the kind of result (41-17 win) fans would like to see to enjoy their Egg Bowl festivities.

25. Auburn (NR): When ranking 8-4 resumes at the end of the ballot, it's going to be hard for voters to ignore the candidacy of an Auburn team that has wins against both Georgia and Alabama. Saturday night's Iron Bowl win was massive for Alex Golesh's Year 1 impact, and a bowl win will provide the opportunity to finish inside the final AP Top 25 poll as well.

Projected to drop out: No. 18 Louisville, No. 24 Missouri