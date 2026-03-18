The modern era of college football is so often focused on player acquisition -- who changed teams, which programs signed a key five-star, can new coordinators change my team's fate?

In reality, most coaches and front office staffers would tell you retention is by far the most important part of an offseason. It's hard to consistently build when your best players enter the portal or declare early for the NFL Draft. There's a reason why the preseason top 10 will be littered with teams that returned a critical mass of their starters this offseason.

That's why it's important to key in on the top players who opted to stay this offseason. It's a mixed group. There are those who spurned the NFL Draft for an extra season of college. Some strongly considered the portal only to re-sign with their team. Either way, they're foundational pieces coming back to school for another year that could shift the playoff race.

College football returning production 2026: Returning starters for every FBS team Cody Nagel

These are some of the major retention moves of the offseason.

Oregon

Key returners: Dante Moore, QB; A'Mauri Washington, Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei, DL

Moore turned down guaranteed first-round status as one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2026 NFL Draft for another year in the Big Ten. The Ducks hope their sizable investment in Moore pays off with a national championship after he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starter. Keeping up with the heavy spending, Oregon may possess the highest-paid defensive line in the country next season after convincing all of its starters to return. Tuioti, who led the Ducks in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (16), and Washington, who recorded 33 tackles at nose, are the headliners. Uiagalelei and former Georgia and USC transfer Bear Alexander also return to the trenches.

Texas

Key returner: Trevor Goosby, OT

The Longhorns' star left tackle might be the top offensive lineman across the sport in 2026, good news for an offense that has surrounded quarterback Arch Manning with a ton of new, expensive weaponry. Goosby had received feedback as a potential Day 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but opted for another handsome paycheck at Texas. Goosby has given up just three sacks over 1,175 career snaps played across three seasons on the Forty Acres.

California

Key returner: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB

Coaching changes often lead to mass roster casualties, but Sagapolutele opted to stay with the Golden Bears after Justin Wilcox's firing. Sagapolutele said he pondered a potential move with his family, but after speaking with new coach Tosh Lupoi -- who flew to Hawaii to retain his quarterback after his introductory press conference -- the decision was made to stay. Sagapolutele eclipsed 3,000 yards last season and became only the second true freshman in program history to earn QB1 honors, joining Jared Goff. Sagapolutele would've been one of this cycle's top quarterbacks available had he decided California was not the right fit any longer.

South Carolina

Key returners: LaNorris Sellers, QB; Dylan Stewart, EDGE; Nyck Harbor, WR

Despite last season's 4-8 finish, the Gamecocks worked furiously to finalize new deals with their top three returning players by Christmas Day, prior to a wild multi-week portal stretch within the SEC. Sold on South Carolina's new hires offensively, namely coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements, Sellers will try to return to first-round billing with a bounce-back year. Stewart and Harbor, both former five-star recruits, are game-changers at their respective positions and would've commanded sizable deals had they entered college football's form of free agency.

Alabama

Key returners: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE; Bray Hubbard, S

The Crimson Tide held off several SEC rivals to retain their top pass rusher while also convincing a dependable playmaker in the secondary to return for another season. The worry with Hubbard was that he was a possible NFL entry. During a portal cycle in Tuscaloosa that could've gone further south for coach Kalen DeBoer after losing a couple of high-end targets to other Power Four programs, keeping these two in Alabama's starting lineup is a boon. Pierre is the most important piece of the Crimson Tide's pass rush next season.

USC

Key returner: Jayden Maiava, QB

The Trojans made a big deal of re-signing Maiava in December after he bypassed the draft with a multi-million dollar deal. Maiava holds a 12-4 record as a starter for Lincoln Riley and helped USC win nine games last season after throwing for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns. A former UNLV transfer, Maiava's stronghold on the starting spot in Los Angeles caused former five-star Husan Longstreet to leave the program this offseason for LSU.

Maryland

Key returner: Malik Washington, QB

One of several foundational freshmen to re-up with the Terrapins, Washington threw for 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season as an offensive spark for Mike Locksley. Credit is due to Maryland's personnel department for identifying cornerstone pieces of a program under fire with Locksley on the hot seat and prioritizing new deals for each. Running back DeJuan Wiliams, along with defensive linemen Sidney Stewart (seven sacks) and Zahir Mathis (six sacks, 8.5 TFL), were other key re-signings among Maryland's first-year starters this portal cycle.

NC State

Key returner: CJ Bailey, QB

NC State knew retaining one of the ACC's elite quarterbacks was going to be costly, and keeping its two-year starter away from other Power Four programs highlighted the offseason roster agenda for Dave Doeren and Co. Bailey, a Miami native, has a career completion rate of 67% with 53 total touchdowns and 19 interceptions with the Wolfpack. If Bailey had entered the portal in early January, most industry sources believe he would've landed at a school in Florida in need of a signal-caller.

Louisville

Key returner: Isaac Brown, RB

After initially entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag, Brown reaffirmed his commitment to Louisville less than 72 hours later and was enrolled in classes to begin the spring semester. The former 247Sports True Freshman All-American who averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a sophomore was the top-ranked running back available before deciding to stick around with the Cardinals, who should be in the ACC Championship hunt with him in the picture. Brown said it "isn't always about the money" after re-signing with Louisville, after acknowledging heavy interest from Texas and Ole Miss.

Miami

Key returner: Mark Fletcher Jr., RB

Instrumental during Miami's CFP run last season, Fletcher rushed for 172 yards at Texas A&M, 133 yards against Ole Miss in the semifinal and scored two touchdowns in the Hurricanes' loss to Indiana in the title game. He finished with a career-high 1,192 yards as a junior and cited Miami's culture for his primary reason to return rather than enter the draft.

TCU

Key returner: Jamel Johnson, S

The All-Big 12 defensive back and multi-year starter at the back end of TCU's secondary tested his market value after the season before withdrawing for another year with the Horned Frogs. Johnson is a pivotal re-signing on the defensive end, given Bud Clark's NFL entry at the other safety spot. Johnson provides reliable, play-making ability in center field after notching five interceptions and 96 tackles last season.

Ohio State

Key returners: Austin Siereveld, OL; Kenyatta Jackson, DL

Key pieces at the line of scrimmage for the Buckeyes, Siereveld is a veteran offensive lineman who has started at multiple positions, while Jackson should anchor defensive efforts during his final season of eligibility. The versatile strengths of both players are why many thought each could leave Columbus for the NFL early. Jackson finished the 2025 season with 28 total tackles, 11 TFL and 6.5 sacks.

Florida

Key returner: Jadan Baugh, RB

One of the Gators' weight room warriors prior to his breakout 2025 campaign, after becoming the program's 10th running back to eclipse 1,000 yards, Baugh made Florida sweat it out before agreeing to a new deal. As a result, the Gators were forced to look at other options to begin the Jon Sumrall era, unsure if they would be able to convince Baugh to return. Multiple sources told CBS Sports that Baugh's price tag exceeded $1 million, which speaks to the running back market exploding across college football.

Georgia

Key returner: Nate Frazier, RB

The Bulldogs' starting ballcarrier said he heard "crazy numbers" this offseason to leave Athens, but was confident finishing his career at Georgia was in his best interest in terms of potential future NFL earnings. Given the lack of depth in the Bulldogs' backfield entering spring practice, getting Frazier back was a necessity after he rushed for a team-best 947 yards and six scores as a sophomore. Kirby Smart has said players are paid their market value at Georgia based on their production -- not necessarily potential -- and Frazier has earned it.

Clemson

Key returner: TJ Moore, WR

One of two standout pass-catchers the Tigers could've lost this offseason, Moore waited to see Clemson's plan at quarterback and the program's OC hire of Chad Morris before announcing his return on Jan. 6. Moore finished with 52 catches for 837 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore before making a couple of social media posts insinuating that he was flirting with leaving. Only returning wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. found the end zone more times (6) than Moore last season. He re-signed with Clemson a few days after Moore and is returning from a back injury that shortened his sophomore season.

Arkansas

Key returner: Quincy Rhodes Jr., DL

One of the Razorbacks' highest-paid players after patiently waiting his turn and then producing at the line of scrimmage, Rhodes is a top-end edge rusher after tallying 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last fall. At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Rhodes will be the headliner on defense at new-look Arkansas under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield. Rhodes, who bypassed the portal and draft in his loyalty to Arkansas, said last month he has been impressed with the team's revamp up front and the "all-in" mentality from the new coaching staff.

Tennessee

Key returner: Edwin Spillman, LB

The Vols' redshirt sophomore defensive leader agreed to a new deal in Knoxville in mid-January, a month after Tennessee hired Jim Knowles as its defensive coordinator. Knowles had a hand in bringing back one of the program's rising stars after Spillman's 81 tackles were the most in the SEC by a freshman. He split time with Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander last season and fills out a talented linebacker room that has since added Penn State transfer Amare Campbell.

Florida State

Key returners: Mandrell Desir, DL; Darryll Desir, DL

The Seminoles found a way to make the Desir twins happy in mid-January after they had previously entered the portal following their first season in Tallahassee. Building blocks up for Mike Norvell entering a pivotal campaign at Florida State, the Desir twins were immediate, impactful contributors last fall after combining for 7.5 sacks and 36 tackles. Given Florida State's losses on defense, keeping these two on the roster was a major win for the Seminoles and their quest to get back to bowl eligibility in 2026.

Minnesota

Key returner: Anthony Smith, EDGE

Reported tampering attempts from other programs were unsuccessful in pursuit of Smith, who finished last season with 12.5 sacks as the Golden Gophers' best defensive player. Smith said after Minnesota's bowl game that he made his decision in early December, despite telling reporters prior to kickoff he was undecided between returning to school, entering the draft or opting for the transfer portal. The All-Big Ten performer avoided the murky waters of the portal altogether by playing his cards close to the vest within the program.