Championships start up front, and Kentucky got a big commitment from one of the best offensive line prospects in the country on Saturday afternoon. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a four-star offensive tackle from Charlestown (Indiana) High School, committed live on CBS Sports HQ to play for coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is the No. 54 overall player in the country and the seventh-ranked offensive line prospect during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Goodwin chose Kentucky -- which gave him a scholarship offer in seventh grade -- over Alabama, Clemson, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Goodwin is going to make some team very happy. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Atlanta Falcons star Kaleb McGary and provided this scouting report.

"Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body," Trieu wrote. "At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size. Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and has shown the work ethic to reach his ceiling. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle."

Goodwin is the eighth player to give his pledge to Stoops and Co. during this recruiting cycle, four of which are four-star prospects according to the 247Sports composite.