Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, and with the majority of the Top247 prospects having already made their decisions, all eyes will be on the remaining prized recruits who have yet to announce their destinations. Nine players are scheduled to announce during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday with three prospects doing so live on 247Sports.

There are four coveted five-star prospects making their much-anticipated choices on Wednesday, three of whom hail from the South and one from the West Coast.

So when will these recruits announce live? And what other top prospects will be making their college choices official on the first day of the early signing period? Below is a look at the top commitments set to take place on Wednesday along with projected landing spots according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. ET for Signing Day Live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel (starting at 11 a.m. on CBS Sports HQ) as our 247Sports experts cover all the ins and outs of the early signing period. From live commitments to updated class rankings and everything in between, Signing Day Live will be your one-stop shop for live coverage as the top programs in the nation sign the Class of 2023.

The announcements

All times Eastern and approximate; specific times will be updated as they become available