Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, and with the majority of the Top247 prospects having already made their decisions, all eyes will be on the remaining prized recruits who have yet to announce their destinations. Nine players are scheduled to announce during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday with three prospects doing so live on 247Sports.
There are four coveted five-star prospects making their much-anticipated choices on Wednesday, three of whom hail from the South and one from the West Coast.
So when will these recruits announce live? And what other top prospects will be making their college choices official on the first day of the early signing period? Below is a look at the top commitments set to take place on Wednesday along with projected landing spots according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
The announcements
All times Eastern and approximate; specific times will be updated as they become available
- 12 p.m. -- Five-star EDGE Damon Wilson: Georgia and Ohio State will meet on New Year's Eve in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, but the two are currently going toe-to-toe for the edge rusher from Florida. Can the Buckeyes get the early win or will the Bulldogs earn another victory in a state that has always been good to them? 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction: Ohio State
- 12 p.m. -- Five-star DL James Smith: It's a major SEC battle for the defensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida all battling for Smith's signature, but the Crimson Tide had the last official visit. Crystal Ball: Alabama
- 12 p.m. -- Five-star EDGE Qua Russaw: The Tide also earned the last visit from Russaw, and would love to keep the in-state prospect just like Smith. But also like Smith, however, Auburn, Florida and Georgia are looming. Crystal Ball: Alabama
- 1 p.m. -- Four-star CB Amare Snowden (live on 247Sports): The finalists for Snowden include Wisconsin, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Colorado, and all but the Mountaineers have a new coach. Could Luke Fickell beat his former school and Coach Prime, or does the West Virginia staff that has been on him for a while snag Snowden? Crystal Ball: Wisconsin
- 2 p.m. -- Four-star ATH Micah Tease: The long-time Arkansas commit decommitted from the Razorbacks earlier this week, and all signs are pointing to Jimbo Fisher flipping him. Colorado and Coach Prime have also made a late offer, however. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M
- 2 p.m. -- Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei: The West's most fascinating recruitment this entire cycle comes to an end on Wednesday when the five-star makes his decision. Hometown USC has been battling Oregon and Ohio State for his signature, and this one is so close to call -- even for the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Crystal Ball: N/A
- 2 p.m. -- Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana (live on 247Sports): Akana was busy this weekend with a visit to Louisville and Colorado while LSU and Texas A&M battle Texas and Oklahoma to land him. His sister just won the NCAA volleyball title with the 'Horns on Saturday, but its their Red River rivals who are sitting in the best position. Crystal Ball: Oklahoma
- 2 p.m. -- Four-star CB Damari Brown: Miami vs. Alabama. Cristobal vs. the coach for whom he was the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year. Can Alabama go in to the Sunshine State and land a coveted defensive back like they have so many times before? Or can Cristobal continue his recruiting run and keep Brown in state? Crystal Ball: Miami (50%), Alabama (50%)
- 2 p.m. -- Four-star CB Jyaire Hill: The No. 2 team in the country, Michigan, is in a great spot for Hill. Illinois was in a good spot for Hill prior to losing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue, so now it's the Wolverines in prime position. Crystal Ball: Michigan