National Signing Day takes center stage Wednesday as the early signing period opens for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle. Some of the top prospects across the country are preparing to make their final decisions as they have their sights set on developing into the next generation of superstars in the sport.
While National Signing Day has long been synonymous with drama, the advent of the transfer portal has taken much of that away as players lock up their commitments earlier and earlier. In the 2024 class, every five-star recruit has already committed to a program. One top-50 player and just three total prospects within the top 100 remain uncommitted heading into Wednesday. Still, anything can happen in the final stretch -- Travis Hunter ring a bell? -- so nothing is official until these top prospects put pen to paper.
So when will these recruits finalize their decisions on National Signing Day? Below is a look at the top prospects to watch on Wednesday along with projected landing spots according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. ET for Signing Day Live on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel as our 247Sports experts cover all the ins and outs of the early signing period. From live commitments to updated class rankings and everything in between, Signing Day Live will be your one-stop shop for live coverage as the top programs in the nation sign the Class of 2024.
Player announcements, signings to watch
All times Eastern and approximate; specific times will be updated as they become available
- 12:20 p.m. -- Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (live on CBS Sports HQ): Smith has been committed to the Buckeyes for nearly a year, but that hasn't stopped two of his home-state schools -- Florida State and Miami -- from making a final push. Earlier this month, Smith reaffirmed his commitment to signing with the Buckeyes, but the Noles and Canes haven't stopped pursuing. Ohio State won't relax until his national letter of intent arrives. Crystal Ball: Ohio State
- 3:30 p.m. -- Three-star TE Cole Harrison: Harrison has narrowed his choices to Tennessee and Washington State. Attending the same high school that produced NFL legend Tom Brady, Harrison saw more offers come his way after a highly productive senior year. But a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend has him trending to the Vols. Crystal Ball: Tennessee
- 9 p.m. -- Four-star DL Jericho Johnson: Four finalists in play for Johnson: Oregon, USC, Utah and Washington. But the buzz since summer has been Oregon, and the Ducks feel pretty good about landing the top prospect in Northern California. Crystal Ball: Oregon
- TBD -- Five-star DB KJ Bolden: It's been a whirlwind recruitment for Bolden, and it appears things are far from over as signing day approaches. Once thought of as a heavy lean towards Georgia, a summer visit to Florida State swung things in the Seminoles' favor and he committed in August. He didn't shut the process down, though, taking an official visit to Auburn during the season and a recent trip to Syracuse. While he remains committed to Florida State, Auburn is making a serious push and could even win out for the talented defensive back's signature, according to 247Sports. Crystal Ball: Florida State
- TBD -- Five-star DL Dominick McKinley: There's a chance that McKinley, currently committed to Texas A&M, doesn't sign on Wednesday and pushes things all the way to February. Even if he does put pen to paper early, it likely won't be with the Aggies. Both Texas and in-state LSU are still swinging hard in this one. McKinley even has an official visit scheduled to LSU in January if this ends up going the distance. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M/Texas
- TBD -- Four-star EDGE Solomon Williams: A visit to College Station, Texas, over the weekend has Texas A&M feeling good about securing Williams' signature. Oregon, Texas and Alabama are all involved here as well, but the Aggies are trending in a positive direction for Williams. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M
- TBD -- Four-star EDGE Lugard Edokpayi: The District Heights, Maryland, product will announce his decision at some point on Wednesday, and the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings has reason to believe he'll be joining their class. Home-state Maryland and Rutgers are involved here, but the Wolverines are in a prime spot to land the No. 6 player in the state. Crystal Ball: Michigan