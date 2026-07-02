College football's 5-star flip candidates: 2027 recruits most likely to switch before Signing Day

July has arrived, and with it comes a shift in the recruiting calendar. Much of the heavy lifting in putting together the 2027 haul is already complete, with only a few major dominoes left to fall for many of college football's top programs. The race to land elite talent has now transitioned into the battle to keep it.

All but three of 247Sports' 32 five-star recruits in the 2027 class are committed. That number hides just how unsettled the picture really is beneath the surface.

The early signing period in December is still five months away, and history says a handful of those five-star pledges will likely flip before then. Recruiting is never really over until pen hits paper, and there are exceptions even to that. For some programs, the next few months will be less about landing new commitments and more about fending off the poachers that are still working the phones.

Some look rock solid. Others? Not so much.

To get a sense of which recruitments remain volatile, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy identified the current five-star commitments that still warrant close monitoring. Below are six five-star recruits in the 2027 class that could potentially flip their commitments before signing day.

DJ Jacobs, DL (No. 1)

Currently committed to: Ohio State

Main challenger: Miami

Flip meter: 🔥

Could Mario Cristobal swoop in and sway the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class to the Hurricanes? Miami was in a back-and-forth battle with Ohio State before DJ Jacobs made his commitment in late December live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel. The five-star defensive lineman hasn't completely shut down his recruitment yet, leaving the door open to a potential flip down the road.

"This one is far from over," Loy said. "Miami absolutely believes the top prospect in 2027 can be flipped to the Hurricanes."

Jacobs did take his official visit to Ohio State in June, and the buzz from the trip was positive for the Buckeyes.

Jalen Brewster, DL (No. 5)

Currently committed to: Texas Tech

Main challengers: Florida, LSU, Texas

Flip meter: 🔥🔥

Texas Tech is on the verge of signing a historic class for the Big 12, but it has to hold on to five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster if it hopes to do so. No current conference member has ever finished with a 247Sports Composite point total higher than the Red Raiders' current total (279.49). Six of the 10 highest-rated all-time commits for Texas Tech help make up this haul, with Brewster at the top.

Despite committing to the Red Raiders in October, he has continued to take visits elsewhere, including recent trips to Florida and LSU.

"The Red Raiders are confident that despite the visits and conversations with other schools, he'll eventually land in Lubbock," Loy said. "However, LSU, Florida, and Texas are a few others that remain firmly in play for his pledge."

A final decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Trae Taylor, QB (No. 8)

Currently committed to: Nebraska

Main challenger: Ohio State

Flip meter: 🔥

Trae Taylor is viewed as the future of Nebraska's quarterback room, and his standout performances this summer at the Elite 11 and The Opening Finals only strengthened his case as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2027 class. Ohio State hasn't made much ground in its attempt to flip Taylor away from the Huskers, but the Buckeyes continue to stay involved.

"It is going to be very difficult to flip him from his commitment to Nebraska," Loy said. "The nation's top quarterback currently resides in the Cornhusker State and will end his high school career in Omaha, not too far from Lincoln. If Nebraska wins this season, he is not going anywhere. That said, Ohio State has not given up and will continue pushing for a flip until Taylor stops answering the phone."

Taylor's decision to transfer from Mundelein (Illinois) Carmel Catholic to Omaha (Nebraska) Millard South this offseason only reinforced how locked in he appears with Nebraska.

Easton Royal, WR (No. 15)

Currently committed to: Texas

Main challenger: LSU

Flip meter: 🔥🔥🔥

Lane Kiffin and LSU made big moves on the recruiting trail in June, landing 10 new commits in the 2027 class, including five-star edge rusher KJ Green. Now the Tigers are pushing for another in the form of current Texas commit Easton Royal. The five-star wideout committed to the Longhorns back in November, one day before Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge. Since then, it's been a push from LSU to keep the No. 2 in-state recruit close to home.

"There is plenty of confidence coming from Baton Rouge that LSU will eventually flip him to the Tigers," Loy said. "Texas remains confident, but no question about it, they are worried about Lane Kiffin and his staff."

Ahmad Hudson, TE (No. 19)

Currently committed to: LSU

Main challenger: Nebraska

Flip meter: 🔥🔥

Ahmad Hudson accelerated his commitment timeline and made his decision months earlier than expected, choosing LSU over Alabama, Nebraska, Texas A&M and USC in May. Done deal, right? Not at all. The Cornhuskers remain firmly in the picture for the nation's top tight end and one of the cycle's most intriguing two-sport athletes.

"Shortly after that decision, he returned to Lincoln to hang out with his good friend, Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor," Loy said. "Both schools will continue to slug it out in the coming months."

Hudson's relationship with Taylor is a major reason Nebraska hasn't gone away, and the Huskers continue to sell him on the opportunity to be a centerpiece in both football and basketball.

Jamier Brown, WR (No. 32)

Currently committed to: Ohio State

Main challenger: N/A

Flip meter: 🔥

Jamier Brown has looked like one of the foundational pieces of Ohio State's 2027 class since committing way back in November 2024, giving the Buckeyes an elite in-state receiver with major upside. The standout pass-catcher has been vocal about his connection to the program and fits naturally into Ohio State's long track record of developing NFL-caliber wideouts. On the surface, this feels like one of the safer commitments in the cycle.

Yet, not everyone around the recruiting world views this one as a complete lock.

"This one might surprise some people, but I would continue tracking the Ohio State commit," Loy said. "It's never easy pulling an in-state kid from the powerhouse that is Ohio State. That said, this is worth keeping an eye on. There are some moving parts. If he eventually takes visits and potentially makes a move in his process, nobody at 247Sports will be shocked."