College football recruiting: Alabama battling with Princeton over four-star QB

The 2018 recruiting cycle was going to be bizarre no matter what thanks to the implementation of the Early Signing Period, which took place last December.

But a recruiting battle between defending national champion and recruiting juggernaut Alabama and Princeton? Not many people saw this storyline developing.

The Crimson Tide are pushing hard for four-star quarterback Brevin White -- a 6-foot-2, 185-pound pro-style quarterback from Lancaster, California. White has been committed to the Tigers since July 25, 2017, and is the No. 13 pro-style signal caller in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, White visited Alabama last weekend and came away impressed with what the program has to offer.

"It was all a pretty surreal feeling sitting across from the best college football coach in the country, it was pretty crazy to take in," he said. "The whole visit was great though. From being at the basketball game in that crazy atmosphere, seeing the Business School and breaking down film with the coaches, it was a really eye opening experience."

Alabama does not have a quarterback signed or committed in the this class, and the clock is ticking prior to National Signing Day on Wednesday.

"Coach Saban was very upfront and honest with me and he told me they like me and want me to be their guy," White said, according to Biggins. "He didn't give me a deadline or anything in terms of when I need to let them know what I'm going to do but I'm not going to drag this out. I know they need an answer so they can move on to another quarterback if I decide to stay with Princeton."

While it might seem crazy that Princeton and Alabama are locked in a recruiting battle for a top-tier quarterback, White told Biggins that one of his dreams has always been to work in investment banking. A degree from Princeton will go a long way toward fulfilling that dream.

Saban is the best in the business when it comes to closing strong leading up to National Signing Day, but luring White away from his Princeton commitment might be one of the strangest storylines he's ever faced on the recruiting front.