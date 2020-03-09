College football recruiting: Alabama lands commitment from top-10 prospect in 2022 class

Prospects in the Class of 2021 won't sign on the dotted line until December at the earliest, but Alabama is already moving on the Class of 2022. The Crimson Tide got their first commitment in the 2022 class on Monday when 6-foot-2, 222-pound defensive end Jeremiah Alexander pledged to join the program in a post on Twitter.

Alexander is a four-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player in the 247Sports prospect rankings for 2022. The star of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Alexander is the top-ranked player in the State of Alabama and No. 2 defensive end in the nation. He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from several high-profile schools including Auburn, LSU, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Florida State.

Alexander had 119 tackles, 25 of those for loss, nine sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown as a sophomore in 2019 as he led Thompson High School to the Alabama 7A state championship. That performance came on the heels of a stellar freshman season that saw him notch 74 tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks and force three fumbles.

Alexander is the second-highest ranked player in the Class of 2022 to make a pledge anywhere. Four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who is ranked one spot ahead of Alexander at No. 8, has already committed to LSU.