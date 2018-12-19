College football recruiting: Alabama loses five-star to Michigan, flips four-star from Ohio State

Alabama is always a busy mover and shaker on National Signing Day, in the mix for several of the top prospects who choose to wait the opening of the signing period to make their commitment official by putting pen to paper. Wednesday's start to the Early Signing Period was no different, as the Tide saw both the addition and the loss of five-star defensive backs from its 2019 recruiting class.

First came the addition as former Ohio State commit Jordan Battle announced his decision to sign with the Crimson Tide. Battle is the No. 6 safety in the country and No. 77 overall prospect in the class, coming from the football powerhouse that is St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to 247Sports, Battle "had been heavily considering other programs like Alabama and Oklahoma despite his pledge to the Buckeyes, but ultimately it was Urban Meyer's decision to step down after the season that was the final dagger into OSU's chances."

But the arrival of Battle was soon followed by the loss of a five-star prospect from the class with Michigan flipping safety Daxton Hill. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, prospect is ranked higher than Battle (No. 1 safety, No. 8 overall player) and has had a much more eventful month in terms of recruiting news. He initially committed to Michigan earlier in the fall, then flipped to Alabama on Dec. 8 and just a few days later reports indicated that Hill was "wavering" on the decision to join the Tide.

Hill and his family took an official visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan, last weekend, solidifying his decision to flip back to the original commitment to Michigan.

"A while back (Daxton) said he thought he wanted to go (to Michigan), but then he was kind of torn between (Michigan) and Alabama," Hill's father, Derrick, told 247Sports. "But after this (last) visit it was signed, sealed, and delivered for him. Mom and I knew behind closed doors what we felt, but we knew we had to support his decision. Of course, we were hoping it would be (Michigan). He said last night this is where I want to go."