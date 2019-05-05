College football recruiting: DJ Uiagalelei commits to Clemson as Tigers land top 2020 QB recruit

Clemson has its apparent succession plan in place at the quarterback position with the commitment of DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2020.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Uiagalelei has unique size to pair with arm talent that has had him on the scouting radar for several years. The California native, currently starring at football power St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), received a 10-of-10 grade for both arm strength and size from 247Sports, which has identified Uiagalelei as one of the best quarterback prospects ever.

"It's all about pure physical traits for DJ," 247Sports Direction of Scouting Barton Simmons explained. "There's a really high floor, low bust potential for a guy that is as gifted from an arm and frame standpoint as DJ is. The production matches, the accuracy is there, and we've really seen his game evolve over the last year or two. So there's reason to believe he's just getting started."

This is all God’s work and God’s timing, I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED!!!!

Uiagalelei chose the Tigers over Oregon, which hosted the quarterback and his family two weeks ago for the spring game along with two of his childhood icons: Marcus Mariota and Jeremiah Masoli.

For Clemson, this commitment not only solidifies the post-Trevor Lawrence era at quarterback but brings into focus what is looking to be the best recruiting class in program history. According to 247Sports' Anna Hickey, the average rating of Clemson's 14 commitments in the 2020 class is 95.72.

"This class coming in could be one of the best of all time," Uiagalelei told 247Sports. "It's exciting to be a part of that and we're not done yet. There are still a lot of players out there that I think will be coming to Clemson that will surprise a lot of people."

Dabo Swinney and his staff have long been known as a group that doesn't often miss, and after this most recent national championship victory, they've gotten the opportunity to take some really big swings on the trail. The Uiagalelei news comes just days after five-star Demarkcus Bowman announced his commitment to Clemson, giving the Tigers the top two players from the coveted state of Florida, and less than two weeks after Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the Class of 2020, chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Clemson is expected to be in the mix for the national title in each of the next two years with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, but with Uiagalelei headlining what could be the best recruiting class in the entire country, it's difficult to imagine the Tigers' title-contender status fading anytime soon.