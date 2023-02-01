South Carolina made a National Signing Day splash on Wednesday as the Gamecocks landed a commitment from five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor over Oregon and Maryland. Ranked as 247Sports' No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Harbor entered the day as the highest-rated uncommitted player in the class.

Harbor is South Carolina's only five-star commitment and immediately becomes the highlight member of a 2023 class ranked No. 16 nationally in the 247Sports Team Rankings. With a rating of .9901 in the 247Sports Composite, Harbor also ranks as the Gamecocks' seventh-highest rated signee of the 247Sports era.

As an elite track athlete, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Harbor could play multiple positions at the collegiate level. He starred as a tight end and pass rusher at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. In a November scouting report, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn noted that Harbor has the frame to add 10 pounds and play tight end, but could also add even more weight and play as an edge rusher. Here is more from Dohn's scouting report on Harbor:

As tight end demonstrates ability to get down field and is constantly threat to get over top. Speed loosens rest of defense because of need to help with safety. Gets off line of scrimmage quickly and into route. Big, physical runner after catch who has breakaway speed in open field. Shows traits to be physical blocker and usually overwhelms opponent with size, strength and athleticism but must show consistency in sinking hips and exploding into defender when playing better competition…As edge or outside linebacker, is instinctual getting up the field and attacking plays behind line of scrimmage. Can bend and play low making combination of explosion, strength and athleticism devastating. Has improved technique and shows swim move. Willing to play inside. Shows stack-and-shed ability."

Harbor has posted 100-meter dash times below 10.3 seconds and has also competed in the 200-meter sprint. He comes from an elite athletic background as his father played soccer for the U.S. men's national team.