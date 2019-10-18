College football recruiting: Five-star defensive end Desmond Evans commits to North Carolina
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
North Carolina coach Mack Brown took some licks regarding his high-profile recruiting misses in his final years at Texas. He seems to be doing alright at this recruiting thing at North Carolina. On Friday, the Tar Heels received a verbal commitment from five-star defensive end Desmond Evans. The pledge, which is non-binding, bolsters what is already an impressive class that is heavy on defensive talent.
Evans is the lone five-star prospect in North Carolina's class. From Lee County High School, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge player is the top-ranked recruit in the state and the No. 22 overall player in the '20 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
While Evans' commitment is not considered a surprise, the Tar Heels landed him over some pretty stiff competition. 247Sports notes that, as of August, Evans was considering Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech in addition to North Carolina. However, he visited Chapel Hill four times in June and attended three Tar Heels games this fall.
The upcoming recruiting class for North Carolina, currently ranked 18th nationally by 247Sports, features six defensive line prospects. In fact, the top three players in the class, anchored by Evans, are defensive linemen.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
CFB Week 8 odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
How to watch: Dartmouth at Marist
How to watch the Big Green take on the Red Foxes
-
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game