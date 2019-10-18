College football recruiting: Five-star defensive end Desmond Evans commits to North Carolina

North Carolina coach Mack Brown took some licks regarding his high-profile recruiting misses in his final years at Texas. He seems to be doing alright at this recruiting thing at North Carolina. On Friday, the Tar Heels received a verbal commitment from five-star defensive end Desmond Evans. The pledge, which is non-binding, bolsters what is already an impressive class that is heavy on defensive talent.

Evans is the lone five-star prospect in North Carolina's class. From Lee County High School, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge player is the top-ranked recruit in the state and the No. 22 overall player in the '20 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

While Evans' commitment is not considered a surprise, the Tar Heels landed him over some pretty stiff competition. 247Sports notes that, as of August, Evans was considering Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech in addition to North Carolina. However, he visited Chapel Hill four times in June and attended three Tar Heels games this fall.

The upcoming recruiting class for North Carolina, currently ranked 18th nationally by 247Sports, features six defensive line prospects. In fact, the top three players in the class, anchored by Evans, are defensive linemen.