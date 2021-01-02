The nation's top-rated inside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class announced Saturday that he is committing to Maryland. Terrence Lewis, who is considered the No. 16 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite, picked the Terrapins over Miami and Tennessee. He was previously committed to the Volunteers but re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 30.

Lewis is the fourth-highest rated player to commit to Maryland in the 247Sports era and the highest rated commitment secured by coach Mike Locksley, who just wrapped up his second season with the Terrapins. Maryland finished 2-3 in the abbreviated season, but did show signs of progress in victories over Minnesota and Penn State following a 3-9 campaign in Locksley's first year.

"I think they're up and coming right now," Lewis said after making his announcement. "I think they've got a couple good recruits. All they need is a little bit more to be one of the top teams in their conference. Hopefully we can win a wing before I leave."

Lewis, who played high school football at Miami Central in Florida, was considered the No. 5 overall player in the Sunshine State by the 247Sports Composite. He projects as a potential future second or third round draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, who wrote the following scouting report: