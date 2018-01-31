College football recruiting: Five teams' big weekends that could shake up signing day
On the final weekend for official visits before signing day, these five are in for the most action
Tavion ThomasIn recruiting processes that often start as early as a player's freshman season, the senior year official visit is the final sales pitch. It's the culmination of a lot of hard work, or in some cases a last gasp attempt to make up ground. The timing of that official visit is critical. When can you maximize your best impression? What date allows that official visit to convert into signee?
This weekend is for the closers. It's for the coaches that have gambled, waiting until the last available weekend to host some of their top targets in hopes that the good taste and positive vibes linger until Wednesday's national signing day ceremonies. These are the five schools to monitor that are putting together weekends that could transform their signing classes.
|1
All it has on the line this weekend is the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. Urban Meyer has long been a closer, dating back to his Florida days. This weekend, he'll be trying to deliver one of his best sales pitches ever as he tries to lock up the 247Sports Composite No. 1 offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. He's battling Florida, Notre Dame and Alabama for the pledge, and if he gets it, the Buckeyes strengthen their likelihood of landing the nation's top class.
That may not be the only commitment Ohio State can score out of the weekend. The Buckeyes have emerged as a late leader for running back Tavion Thomas, and they are battling Kentucky for linebacker Christopher Oats. A strong visit weekend and those three guys could complete what is already the nation's top class.
|2
Heading into the weekend, Miami is somehow maintaining darkhorse status for five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell. Nevermind that it's the hometown team in the midst of a resurgence. Nevermind that his position coach at Miami would be his former high school coach Mike Rumph, and nevermind that he has a high school teammate already committed. Georgia still continues to be the consensus favorite.
A strong visit this weekend could shift the tide on that one. Campbell will be on campus with two of his teammates, Jamarcus Chatman and Nesta Silvera. The Canes are looking to bring Chatman into the fold and keep Silvera onboard. Defensive tackle Jordan Miller will also be on campus just days after making his own commitment to Miami.
|3
Dan Mullen was one of the big winners from the Early Signing Period. His ability to follow that up as a big winner on National Signing Day will hinge largely on this weekend. The biggest name on campus is Jacob Copeland. The top 100 wide receiver is a high priority for Alabama and Tennessee but has long been considered a favorite to land at Florida, where he was previously committed. The Gators get the last crack at him with this trip.
Mullen will also be hosting Fabien Lovett out of Mississippi, a guy that already committed once to this staff while it was at Mississippi State. He has since decommitted but is predictably a huge priority for both Ole Miss and the new Mississippi State staff. A win here would be big for the Florida defensive front. So too would a commitment out of junior college defender Dorian Gerald. Florida is also fighting some other SEC heavyweights for Glenn Beal, a tight end that could help out John Hevesy's offensive line down the road.
|4
This Nebraska recruiting cycle has been a throwback to a time before the Early Signing Period when classes were all in flux and closing options were numerous. There are several names visiting Lincoln this weekend but pinning down which of those names could actually end up in this class is a little bit more complicated. One of the 2018 cycle's late risers has been running back Maurice Washington, and he will be one of the main priorities this weekend. It looks like an Arizona State-Nebraska battle for one of the most explosive backs in the country.
Nebraska is battling UCLA, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Ole Miss for Otito Ogbonnia, but while he is on his official visit, the track coach may need to bring his A-game, too. The defensive tackle is an elite thrower that will play both sports in college. Nebraska also hosts California speedster Andre Hunt, who is in the mix one of the last spots in the class as well as a few other prospects that may be visiting just to see if they've got a committable offer.
|5
Matt Luke's first NSD as head coach of Ole Miss is going to finish with a flurry. There is a deep list of names expected in Oxford, and among them, two of the most intriguing are tight end Michael Ezeike out of California and offensive lineman Tank Jenkins out of Alabama. Ole Miss is trying to finish strong with Jenkins as it battles perceived leader Oklahoma as well as Texas A&M. Jenkins has the type of physicality to help the Rebels very early on as some talented linemen start to inch closer to the NFL.
The Rebels are also very determined to find another elite pass-catcher in this class, and Ezieke is one of a handful that Luke's staff has zeroed in on. He's being recruited by Jacob Peeler, a guy that did great work stealing big-name prospects and bringing them to Cal when he was a receivers coach there. Now he's trying to do the opposite, looking to win one over Oregon and UCLA here late.
So what big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for National Signing Day. Plus, use the code SIGN2018 to get 30 days completely free on any plan they offer!
-
Bielema gets massive $12 million buyout
Bielema went 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas
-
Navy OC's son receives new heart
Ivin Jasper's son had been battling complications from an abnormally fast heart rate
-
Shaquem Griffin gets NFL combine invite
Griffin isn't just a great story, he's a legitimate NFL prospect at the linebacker positio...
-
Workout lands two Huskers in hospital
Both players have been released from the hospital and have returned to the team
-
New transfer proposal picks up steam
Changes are coming to the NCAA's transfer rules; the only question is what they will be
-
LOOK: Alabama RB fires back at UCF
The national championship-winning running back has A+ Twitter game
Add a Comment