College football recruiting: Five teams' big weekends that could shake up signing day

All it has on the line this weekend is the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. Urban Meyer has long been a closer, dating back to his Florida days. This weekend, he'll be trying to deliver one of his best sales pitches ever as he tries to lock up the 247Sports Composite No. 1 offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. He's battling Florida, Notre Dame and Alabama for the pledge, and if he gets it, the Buckeyes strengthen their likelihood of landing the nation's top class. That may not be the only commitment Ohio State can score out of the weekend. The Buckeyes have emerged as a late leader for running back Tavion Thomas, and they are battling Kentucky for linebacker Christopher Oats. A strong visit weekend and those three guys could complete what is already the nation's top class.

Heading into the weekend, Miami is somehow maintaining darkhorse status for five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell. Nevermind that it's the hometown team in the midst of a resurgence. Nevermind that his position coach at Miami would be his former high school coach Mike Rumph, and nevermind that he has a high school teammate already committed. Georgia still continues to be the consensus favorite. A strong visit this weekend could shift the tide on that one. Campbell will be on campus with two of his teammates, Jamarcus Chatman and Nesta Silvera. The Canes are looking to bring Chatman into the fold and keep Silvera onboard. Defensive tackle Jordan Miller will also be on campus just days after making his own commitment to Miami.



Dan Mullen was one of the big winners from the Early Signing Period. His ability to follow that up as a big winner on National Signing Day will hinge largely on this weekend. The biggest name on campus is Jacob Copeland. The top 100 wide receiver is a high priority for Alabama and Tennessee but has long been considered a favorite to land at Florida, where he was previously committed. The Gators get the last crack at him with this trip. Mullen will also be hosting Fabien Lovett out of Mississippi, a guy that already committed once to this staff while it was at Mississippi State. He has since decommitted but is predictably a huge priority for both Ole Miss and the new Mississippi State staff. A win here would be big for the Florida defensive front. So too would a commitment out of junior college defender Dorian Gerald. Florida is also fighting some other SEC heavyweights for Glenn Beal, a tight end that could help out John Hevesy's offensive line down the road.

This Nebraska recruiting cycle has been a throwback to a time before the Early Signing Period when classes were all in flux and closing options were numerous. There are several names visiting Lincoln this weekend but pinning down which of those names could actually end up in this class is a little bit more complicated. One of the 2018 cycle's late risers has been running back Maurice Washington, and he will be one of the main priorities this weekend. It looks like an Arizona State-Nebraska battle for one of the most explosive backs in the country. Nebraska is battling UCLA, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Ole Miss for Otito Ogbonnia, but while he is on his official visit, the track coach may need to bring his A-game, too. The defensive tackle is an elite thrower that will play both sports in college. Nebraska also hosts California speedster Andre Hunt, who is in the mix one of the last spots in the class as well as a few other prospects that may be visiting just to see if they've got a committable offer.