College football recruiting: Four-star QB Chandler Morris, son of Arkansas coach, commits to Razorbacks
Morris held numerous Power Five offers, but opted to play for his father Chad in Fayetteville
It's been a busy offseason for Arkansas' quarterback depth chart. The Razorbacks have already gained two grad transfers in Nick Starkel, formerly of Texas A&M, and Ben Hicks, formerly of SMU. Now, Arkansas has added another quarterback for 2020 -- and it's a familiar name for the program.
On Friday, four-star signal-caller Chandler Morris announced his verbal commitment to the Hogs. As such, he will be reunited with his dad, head coach Chad Morris. Still hailing from the Dallas area, Morris is ranked as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the class and the No. 50 player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.
While committing to a father's team is understandable -- and certainly not the first time it's happened -- the elder Morris told ESPN that he simply wanted his son to do what was best for him, even if that meant a destination outside of Fayetteville.
"As long as Chandler's happy, I'm happy and Paula will be happy," Morris said. "That's really it. I will be happy regardless. From a dad and a coach, I think playing for your dad, there are a lot of positives and a lot of negatives that can come with it. But I think if you step back from it all in the end, I want it to be his decision."
Morris also held offers from Auburn and Clemson, the latter of which was a former stop for his dad as Dabo Swinney's offensive coordinator from 2011-14.
