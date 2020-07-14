Watch Now: Likelihood We See College Football In The Fall? ( 2:14 )

First-year FAU coach Willie Taggart just got a big commitment on the recruiting trail from a recognizable name. Shedeur Sanders, the son of football great Deion Sanders, has verbally committed to the Owls. The younger Sanders, from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, made the announcement official on his Twitter account.

A four-star recruit for the 2021 cycle, the 247Sports Composite rankings have Sanders as the 14th-ranked pro-style quarterback and the 219th overall player. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback chose the Owls over 25 other offers, including his father's alma mater, Florida State.

Per his scouting report, Sanders has already taken Trinity Christian to a pair of Division II state titles with an impressive 27-1 overall record.

Highly productive and a winner with a pair of state championships to his name. Athletic frame, moves well and can extend plays. Does a nice job making that initial pass rusher miss, doesn't panic and shows poise and calmness in the pocket. Has dual-threat ability and can pick up bug chunks of yards with his legs but doesn't take off and run as much as you would expect. Has enough arm strength to get the ball down the field and shows nice touch on his deep ball. Can tighten his release a bit but has some solid tools that project well to college. Upside is an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and potential NFL draft pick.

Sanders' father, of course, was a standout multi-sport athlete at Florida State in the late 1980s and won the Jim Thorpe Award before being selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989. Sanders enjoyed a 14-year career in the NFL that included two Super Bowl victories while also playing as an outfielder in MLB.