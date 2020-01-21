College football recruiting: Georgia lands Brock Vandagriff, No. 1 pro-style QB in 2021 class

The 2021 recruiting class is nearly a full year away from the early signing period, but already Georgia has nabbed one of the best players in that cycle. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs received the verbal commitment from five-star quarterback prospect Brock Vandagriff.

The 6-foot-2.5, 199-pound quarterback from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, was previously committed to Oklahoma.

It's not only a big pickup for coach Kirby Smart as he continues to recruit at a championship level, it's also a big win for the program by keeping the top in-state player around. Vandagriff ranks as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback, the No. 1 player in Georgia, and the No. 8 overall recruit for the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

"I mainly wanted to stay closer to home, over the Thanksgiving break, my family and I started talking about it, then over Christmas break, I prayed a lot about it too," Vandagriff told 247Sports. "The Lord put it on my heart to stay closer to home and I feel like I have been blessed by him with a skill set I can be successful where ever I go if I put the work into somewhere. To walk away from Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma was not an easy thing to do. We were sitting around the dinner table and my Grandmother made the comment about how far Oklahoma was and it kind of went from there, it was funny she said that because it had been on my mind privately. The next day we had a family conversation."

The biggest upgrade for the Bulldogs with Vandagriff is his ability to do a little bit of everything. As 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong noted, Vandagriff is both an accomplished passer and runner:

He makes the vertical throws look easy and he's accurate on the short stuff, but Vandagriff separates from a lot of his peers being able to throw the timing routes, comebacks, intermediate tosses and back-shoulder throws. And then you have the wheels where he laser-timed last spring at 4.69 in the 40-yard dash attending a The Opening Regional.

Combined with the recent hire of Todd Monken at offensive coordinator, Smart is wisely adjusting his offense to compete with the likes of Alabama and LSU. The Bulldogs led FBS schools in scoring defense in 2019, but were prevented from reaching the College Football Playoff by their lack of offense. In their losses to LSU and South Carolina, Georgia scored just three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs lose starting quarterback Jake Fromm, who left early for the NFL Draft, but added dual-threat quarterback Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, who will be eligible in 2020.

Georgia has a history of landing highly-recruited quarterbacks recently, although Jacob Eason transferred to Washington and Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State.