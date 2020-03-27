College football recruiting: Maryland lands commitment from No. 1 in-state recruit in 2021 class

One of the reasons Maryland brought Mike Locksley back to College Park was his ability to recruit the DMV area, and on Friday, Locksley landed his biggest recruit yet.

Demeioun Robinson, a four-star defensive end from Gaithersburg, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Terps on Friday. Robinson is the No. 20 overall player in 247Sports' rankings for the 2021 class, and the No. 48 player in 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's rated as the top weakside defensive end in his class and is the top player in the state. Robinson had offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, but has chosen to stay closer to home.

Here's the scouting report on Robinson from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:

Strong build with low center of gravity. Offers position versatility as defensive end or outside linebacker. Powerful, physical and disruptive. Fires off ball fast. Good body control. Manipulates torso to squeeze through inside gaps. Varies technique and is well drilled. Changes direction quickly. Plays with power and speed. Chases down plays from behind. Possesses closing speed. Uses hands to keep offensive lineman off him. Has to add size and upper body strength. Has to be more consistent with a low pad level. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. First-round NFL draft pick potential.

Robinson's commitment gives Maryland the No. 9 class in the country for 2021 and the No. 3 class currently in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (No. 1) and Wisconsin (No. 6). According to 247Sports' database, Robinson becomes the sixth-highest rated recruit in program history.