College football recruiting: Maryland lands commitment from No. 1 in-state recruit in 2021 class
Demeioun Robinson becomes the sixth-highest rated recruit in Maryland history
One of the reasons Maryland brought Mike Locksley back to College Park was his ability to recruit the DMV area, and on Friday, Locksley landed his biggest recruit yet.
Demeioun Robinson, a four-star defensive end from Gaithersburg, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Terps on Friday. Robinson is the No. 20 overall player in 247Sports' rankings for the 2021 class, and the No. 48 player in 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's rated as the top weakside defensive end in his class and is the top player in the state. Robinson had offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, but has chosen to stay closer to home.
Here's the scouting report on Robinson from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:
Strong build with low center of gravity. Offers position versatility as defensive end or outside linebacker. Powerful, physical and disruptive. Fires off ball fast. Good body control. Manipulates torso to squeeze through inside gaps. Varies technique and is well drilled. Changes direction quickly. Plays with power and speed. Chases down plays from behind. Possesses closing speed. Uses hands to keep offensive lineman off him. Has to add size and upper body strength. Has to be more consistent with a low pad level. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. First-round NFL draft pick potential.
Robinson's commitment gives Maryland the No. 9 class in the country for 2021 and the No. 3 class currently in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (No. 1) and Wisconsin (No. 6). According to 247Sports' database, Robinson becomes the sixth-highest rated recruit in program history.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Peyton Manning crashes UT online class
Peyton Manning was late for class, but later made up for his tardiness
-
90s Pop Songs Bracket -- Sweet 16 voting
The voting will intensify as 16 bangers from the '90s do battle in your eardrums
-
Louisville WR's dad dies from COVID-19
Corey Reed Sr. was 43 years old and living in Atlanta
-
10 games in 2020 that will shape the CFP
It's never too early to look ahead to the college football regular season
-
Penn State lands No. 45 overall prospect
Landon Tengwall is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021
-
Washington State DB dies at age 22
Beekman started all 13 games for the Cougars a season ago after transferring from Arizona Western
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game