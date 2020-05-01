College football recruiting: Maryland lands four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley
Bradley gives the Terps an in-state blue-chip prospect in the trenches
While Maryland may not be on the same kind of recruiting run that Ohio State or Tennessee is at the moment, the Terps all the same got major recruiting news on Friday. Four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley committed to his in-state flagship program over offers from multiple other Power Five programs, including the Buckeyes.
At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Bradley is ranked as the No. 9 player in Maryland, the No. 10 defensive tackle and the 185 overall player for the 2021 class. He is also one of three four-star prospects to land with the Terps in this class -- all from either Maryland or the D.C. area.
247Sports' scouting report on Bradley says, "Great frame with length. Carries 270 pounds easily. Combination of strength and athleticism is high. Can play defensive end in a 3-4 or defensive tackle in a 4-3. Explosive with body control and ability to change direction. Covers a lot of ground in first two steps. Strong at point of attack. Uses upper body strength to disengage and can redirect along line of scrimmage. Works hard to get off blocks and can pursue backside. Does not waste movement. Has to work on technique. Relies heavily on speed and burst at snap. Continued strength development is needed. Sometimes inconsistent in staying low when firing off at snap. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Day 3 NFL draft potential."
The state has long been a fertile recruiting ground, but Maryland and coach Mike Locksley are doing a good job of keeping local prospects, something that may also turn out to be a nationwide trend due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
