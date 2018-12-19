College football recruiting: National Signing Day live updates, rankings for 2018 Early Signing Period
Live updates all day as college football's top prospects make decisions during the Early Signing Period
It was jarring last year when college football prospects -- for the first time ever -- had an opportunity to lock up scholarships and formally sign National Letters of Intent early with a program of their choice during the first Early Signing Period. In Year 2, we now know what to expect, and that is 75 percent or more of the top high school football players in the nation making their college decisions on what has almost become the new National Signing Day.
Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Friday, the early period will shape the way the Class of 2019 looks across the country, particularly for some of the nation's top teams. CBS Sports and 247Sports will be with you the entire way updating the proceedings of the entire day, from new verbal commitments to NLI signings and everything in between. Keep it locked here for an updating schedule of commitments, the newest recruiting rankings and much more as the day unfolds.
Commitments have already been coming in fast and furious, and some big names are about to make their announcements coming up in the middle portion of the day. Check out the schedule for the top announcements below, and keep scrolling until the end for updating 247Sports Composite team rankings.
Key announcement times
- 11 a.m. -- Four-star RB Noah Cain, four-star TE Keon Zipperer, four-star OL Deyavie Hammond, four-star DE Lloyd Summerall
- 12:30 p.m. -- Five-star DE Zach Harrison
- 1 p.m. -- Four-star DB Tyrique Stevenson
- 1:20 p.m. -- Five-star RB Trey Sanders
- 2 p.m. -- Five-star LB Nakobe Dean
- 2 p.m. -- Five-star OL Evan Neal
- 4 p.m. -- Four-star DE Drake Jackson
- Click here for a full list of scheduled announcements.
Early Signing Period live updates
Watch the 247Sports Early Signing Period show live. If you are unable to view the live updates from our application below, please click here.
247Sports Composite Team Rankings
