College football recruiting: National Signing Day updates, 2019 team rankings for Early Signing Period

While the Early Signing Period will continue until late Friday evening, the majority of the action is now in the books as the Class of 2019 takes shape across the country. The normal suspects had big days on the first National Signing Day of the 2019 cycle as nearly two-thirds of the prospects available reaffirmed their commitments, flipped or committed for the first time on Wednesday.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way breaking down the biggest news and updating the 247Sports Composite team rankings throughout the day. Check out the top stories from the Early Signing Period along with all of the updates from the application below. And don't forget to keep on scrolling to see where your favorite team is ranked now that the first day of the early period is in the books.

Top stories

Early Signing Period updates

If you are unable to view the updates from our application below, please click here.

247Sports Composite Team Rankings

What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!



Thanks for stopping by.