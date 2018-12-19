College football recruiting: National Signing Day updates, 2019 team rankings for Early Signing Period
College football's top prospects made major decisions on Wednesday during the start of the early period
While the Early Signing Period will continue until late Friday evening, the majority of the action is now in the books as the Class of 2019 takes shape across the country. The normal suspects had big days on the first National Signing Day of the 2019 cycle as nearly two-thirds of the prospects available reaffirmed their commitments, flipped or committed for the first time on Wednesday.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way breaking down the biggest news and updating the 247Sports Composite team rankings throughout the day. Check out the top stories from the Early Signing Period along with all of the updates from the application below. And don't forget to keep on scrolling to see where your favorite team is ranked now that the first day of the early period is in the books.
Top stories
- Five-star RB Trey Sanders commits to Alabama over Georgia, Florida
- Five-star DE Zach Harrison commits to Ohio State over Michigan, Penn State
- Check out this sweet moment as a recruit lets his friend announce his commitment
- Flip and flop: Alabama swipes four-star from Ohio State, loses five-star to Michigan
- One of Oklahoma State's newest recruits has an ironic last name
- Ohio State uses 'NCAA Football 14' to announce its 2019 commitments
- Five-star LB Nakobe Dean commits to Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss
- Five-star OL Evan Neal commits to Alabama over Georgia, Florida
- Four-star top 100 QB Sam Howell flips from Florida State ... to North Carolina
Early Signing Period updates
247Sports Composite Team Rankings
-
