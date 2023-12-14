The seventh year of the early signing period begins with National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 20. With the NCAA transfer portal dominating not just the news cycle but also the way in which programs approach the recruiting process, the drama has seemingly been lifted.

The era of name, image and likeness and the transfer portal has engulfed the sport to a point that so much in recruiting is wrapped up before the season instead of during the stretch run. More and more players are locking in their decisions well in advance of the December signing period opening.

Georgia was the No. 1 team in the country on the field for most of the college football season but were knocked from that perch and the College Football Playoff field following a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. But it will take a Herculean effort to knock them from the top spot in the 247Sports' Team Rankings as the Bulldogs hold a firm grasp on the No. 1 ranking heading into the early signing period.

Can anyone catch the Dawgs? Let's have a look at the teams vying to make a run at the top spot beginning next Wednesday.

Early signing period: Who will finish No. 1?

1. Georgia

How big is Georgia's lead? The Bulldogs could lose Dylan Raiola, their highest-rated commit and the No. 1 QB prospect in the country, and still be on top. There's been plenty of buzz this week that Nebraska -- where his father starred as a player and his uncle currently serves as offensive line coach -- is making a giant push to flip him. Georgia is also hoping it holds on to Ellis Robinson IV, the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 cornerback nationally. It's looking like it will. Now, lose both Raiola and Robinson, and someone could surge past the Bulldogs. Still, Georgia has 10 top 100 players, three five-stars (including Raiola and Robinson) and has built a solid nucleus.

Speaking of holding on to players, the Buckeyes have a commitment from the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Florida State hasn't stopped recruiting him, however, and neither has Miami as both try to keep him in-state. But if the Buckeyes want to move past Georgia, it's imperative they keep Smith in the fold. They're also trying to flip four-star DL Amaris Williams from Florida. Edge rusher Eddrick Houston and wide receiver Mylan Graham are two more five-star prospects for the Buckeyes that have them in striking range of Georgia.

3. Florida State

The team best positioned to move to No. 1 with a strong close? The team that got left out of College Football Playoff. The Seminoles are throwing up every last effort to flip Smith from the Buckeyes, which would move them past Ohio State in the rankings if successful. They're also in the mix for five-star DL LJ McCray, the No. 6 overall player who's currently committed to rival Florida. Flip McCray and FSU could be honing in on UGA. The Noles also lead for three-star DL D'Nas White. They would need the Bulldogs to lose a couple commits to give them a puncher's chance of taking over the top spot. But land Smith, McCray and White, and the race to No. 1 will become interesting.

4. Alabama

Alabama is not only No. 4 in the CFP Rankings but here in the recruiting rankings as well. Both are relatively unfamiliar spots for the Crimson Tide, who are used to being much higher. Still, this is an enviable position for most college football programs. Their ranking was solidified by five-star WR Ryan Williams, who reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024. The Tide are also trying to flip five-star WR Perry Thompson, an Auburn commit who plays at the alma mater of former Tide star Julio Jones. Some flips here, coupled with Ohio State losing some commits (and, of course, Florida State not getting them), could move Alabama to No. 2. The Tide might not have enough juice down the stretch to be No. 1, but at the same time, are we really sure we want to doubt Nick Saban?