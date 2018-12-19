College football recruiting: Oklahoma State gets commitment from a recruit with an ironic last name
This will certainly be an interesting development in the Bedlam rivalry
College football's National Signing Day usually provides at least a handful of great all-name selections (re: Kobe Buffalomeat), but few recruits, if any, have truly ironic last names given where they sign their National Letters of Intent. As such, allow us to present to you the newest Oklahoma State commit: Grayson Boomer.
Yes, that's Boomer as in "Boomer Sooner." That might be the last thing anyone would expect when it comes to signing day and Oklahoma State, of all teams, landed him.
Boomer is a four-star tight end from Collinsville, Oklahoma, who has actually been verbally committed to the Cowboys since late 2017. He was the first player to submit his National Letter of Intent for the Pokes during this early signing period. He has a brother -- Seth Boomer -- who is a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
So, to recap: There are two players, both from Oklahoma, whose last names are Boomer ... and neither of them have committed to the Sooners. Oklahoma may be winning Big 12 championships left and right, but how can it truly be an elite program if it can't even get the best in-state Boomer players available? Get it together, Sooners.
