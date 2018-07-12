College football recruiting: Oklahoma, Texas A&M big winners in new 2019 Top247 update

The 247Sports Top247 for the Class of 2019 has received a major overhaul following the completion of the spring and summer camps, as well as the combine circuits. Recruitniks can dig into the new list by clicking here, but there are some key takeaways from some of the big movers that spell out what's to come in college football beyond just the team recruiting rankings.

Here's five things college football fans should know about the new Top247 for 2019.

Lincoln Riley is getting some new toys

Oklahoma looks as healthy as any program in college football right now. Fresh off of a College Football Playoff berth, OU signed a class back in February that was loaded with defensive playmakers. For the 2019 class, Riley has now turned his attention back over to the offensive side of the ball. The Sooners have commitments out of five players ranked inside the top 100, which ties them for the most of any school. All of them are offensive players.

The headliner of the group is Spencer Rattler, newly minted as the nation's top quarterback. He'll be throwing to top 100 wide receivers Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges as well as tight end Austin Stogner. Collectively, it is a devastating collection of pass catchers for a quarterback that is emerging as the clear top arm at this point in the process. Throw in offensive guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar and Oklahoma is getting some serious reinforcements on offense, and it looks like Riley has some real staying power.

Texas A&M is getting its money's worth

If Texas A&M fans are wondering what $75 million buys you, right now it's buying them the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Part of the Jimbo Fisher promise is an ability to recruit at a level that even Kevin Sumlin couldn't consistently maintain. This Top247 update is peppered with Texas A&M commits trending in the right direction.

Offensive tackle Kenyon Green looked like one of the best in the country at The Opening Finals last week. Tight end Baylor Cupp is one of the true freaks in this class. Demani Richardson is a devastating hitter at safety with the athleticism to stay there or the size to move down to linebacker. Erick Young is a recent cornerback commit that dominated that same national all-star event that saw Green wreck shop. All of those guys have moved up and Fisher is making his presence felt loudly.

Will Muschamp is on a quarterback run

Muschamp is one of the best defensive coaches and developers in the college game, but he's had some rough luck at quarterback. He left Florida loaded on defense, but the Gators still haven't climbed out of the hole he dug at signal caller. At South Carolina, he's found something with Jake Bentley, and in the Class of 2019, he seems to have caught lightning a second time with Ryan Hilinski out of California.

Hilinski made a big jump up in the latest Top247 update and is currently ranked as the fourth-best quarterback in the country. This is a thin year at quarterback, so landing one in that upper tier is that much more significant given the rest of the crop. Considering what we know about the way he develops defenses, if Muschamp can backfill Bentley's departure with Hilinski, South Carolina quickly becomes much more than just a cute upset candidate in the East.

The upstarts at Purdue and Iowa State

Brace yourself for this: Purdue has a five-star top 10 recruit. His name is George Karlaftis, he's from West Lafayette, and he has deep family ties to the Purdue program. Despite overtures from the likes of USC, Michigan and Florida, he's staying home to play for Jeff Brohm. That's much more of a statement about the future of the program than anything Brohm can say on a radio spot. It's also meaningful that Karlaftis isn't alone. In addition to his move up, another Purdue commit, tight end Kyle Bilodeau, also joins Karlaftis as movers on the list. The two are a big reason why Purdue has a top 25 class that's holding steady right now.

Brohm isn't the only upstart making kids believe. How about Iowa State? All Matt Campbell has done is recruit a top 25 class that features three guys on this updated Top247, two of which are running backs. Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock both look like the next in line to pick up where David Montgomery is leaving off in Ames.

Quarterbacks beware

This class is going to give college quarterbacks a lot to think about. In the new Top247, our top three prospects are pass rushers. Georgia pledge Nolan Smith, Zach Harrison and Kayvon Thibodeaux are collectively as speedy on the edge as we've seen at the top of the rankings. All are sub-4.6 40 guys. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Harrison is a sub 11-second track guy.

There's more, though: Alabama commit Kevin Harris, Alabama native Mohamoud Diabate and huge riser Khris Bogle out of Florida are all guys with safety athleticism that just happen to be rushing the passer. Harris and Smith will be battling in the SEC, but they'll probably be joined by Diabate. Bogle looks ACC bound in a Miami-Florida State battle. Harrison looks like a Big Ten lock with Ohio State the perceived favorite and Thibodeaux could end up anywhere, though Alabama has some momentum of late for the California native.

Check out the movers and shakers in the Top247 recruiting rankings for the Class of 2019.