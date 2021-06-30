Marshall football landed a commitment Wednesday from the son of a program legend when three-star 2022 quarterback prospect Cole Pennington announced his intent to play for the Thundering Herd. Pennington is the son of former Marshall and 11-year NFL veteran QB Chad Pennington.

Cole chose Marshall over offers from Akron and Ball State, among others.

"Throughout the recruiting process, I have met some amazing people while visiting some great universities," he wrote in a Twitter post announcing his commitment. "I truly appreciate their time and commitment. To be a college student-athlete has always been a dream of mine. Thank you Coach Huff, Coach Cramsey, and the rest of the Marshall Football Staff for giving me this opportunity to say I'm 100% committed to Marshal University!!! Go Herd!!!"

The addition of Pennington, the No. 67 quarterback in the class by 247Sports, is a nice pickup for first-year coach Charles Huff, who will try and build on the record of predecessor Doc Holliday. The Thundering Herd went 85-54 with six bowl victories in 11 seasons under Holliday, whose contract was not renewed after the 2020 season.

If nothing else, landing the son of an all-time great at Marshall should enthuse the Thundering Herd fan base. Chad Pennington, who is the coach for his son's high school team at Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky, still holds Marshall's single-season record for most passing touchdowns with 42. He played for Marshall from 1995-99 and quarterbacked the team during its successful transition from the FCS to FBS level. Pennington is also the school's all-time passing yards leader with 14,098 yards and is second all-time in career passing touchdowns with 123.

Pennington played in the NFL from 2000-10, covering stints with the Jets and Dolphins after being selected with No. 18 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.