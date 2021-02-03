With seven five-star commitments before National Signing Day even begins, Alabama all but has the No. 1-ranked class in the 2021 recruiting cycle locked up. Despite that impressive standing, the Crimson Tide are going for an even more impressive feat on Wednesday: top-rated recruiting class of all-time.

Alabama technically has enough committed players to achieve that mark, but it must haul in a couple signatures while potentially adding another player or two over the course of the day. If its class comes in as expected, Bama's Class of 2021 will pass Florida's Class of 2010 as the highest-rated in the history of the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Ohio State enters the day at No. 2 and is expected to hold onto that spot, though the top 10 beyond the Buckeyes is in flux. Any changes will be notable below, but Georgia, LSU and Clemson round out the top five as of Wednesday morning.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of National Signing Day as these rankings will surely. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

