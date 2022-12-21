With 29 of the 32 five-star prospects already committed before the early signing period even begins, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Ohio State look to battle for the top of the heap when it comes to the Class of 2023. The Crimson Tide open the first National Signing Day for this cycle in the No. 1 spot on the 247Sports Composite team rankings, but plenty can change not only Wednesday but through early February 2023.

The Tide's lead is strong but not insurmountable as the Bulldogs, Fighting Irish, Longhorns and Buckeyes are among the teams that have enough left on the table to put them within striking distance before the week is out.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the early National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Watch our National Signing Day show LIVE starting at 9 a.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube page for commitments, analysis and reactions. Then, tune to CBS Sports HQ for a signing day recap at 5 p.m. Refresh the page as you desire to see the most updated recruiting rankings.

