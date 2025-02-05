Wednesday's National Signing Day had little resemblance to what used to be a marquee day in college football's offseason calendar. With the commitment of top-50 offensive tackle Ty Haywood to Michigan in the morning (he was previously committed to Alabama), every top-100 recruit is now committed for the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports rankings.

But what the day lacked in drama, it made up with key commitments that will shape these top-25 programs moving forward.

Exiting Wednesday, it's Texas that holds the No. 1 class after an impressive early signing period in December. But the usual suspects that make up the Big Ten and SEC -- Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State among them -- still rank among the top classes for the 2025 cycle. In fact, the entire top 10, per 247Sports, is made up of Big Ten or SEC programs.

Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

